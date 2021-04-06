Please find attached the notice of the Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Purus AS will be held on 27 April 2021 at 12:30 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Due to COVID-19, and to ensure accomplishment of the Annual General Meeting, shareholders are requested to participate in the Annual General Meeting by;





a) voting electronically in advance prior to the Annual General Meeting, or

b) participate by proxy, with or without voting instructions.

All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at www.hexagonpurus.com. Shareholders should note that additional information on proceedings of the meeting may be given and announced on the company's website and/or through a stock exchange announcement.

Contact:

Salman Alam, VP Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus AS

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com



About Hexagon Purus AS

