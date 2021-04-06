 
Hexagon Purus AS Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Purus AS will be held on 27 April 2021 at 12:30 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the notice of the Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting.

Due to COVID-19, and to ensure accomplishment of the Annual General Meeting, shareholders are requested to participate in the Annual General Meeting by;

a) voting electronically in advance prior to the Annual General Meeting, or

b) participate by proxy, with or without voting instructions.

All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at www.hexagonpurus.com. Shareholders should note that additional information on proceedings of the meeting may be given and announced on the company's website and/or through a stock exchange announcement.

Contact:
Salman Alam, VP Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus AS
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com


About Hexagon Purus AS
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on LinkedIn and Twitter.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 

Attachment


