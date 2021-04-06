

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.04.2021 / 12:31

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Duncan Last name(s): Hall

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bilfinger SE

b) LEI

529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale - For tax settlement relating to shares allocated under a long-term executive participation program (Executive Share Plan 2017-2020), 1,172 of these shares were sold in an automated manner immediately after allocation ('sell-to-cover'). Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 31.263269 EUR 36640.5513 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 31.263269 EUR 36640.5513 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

