CloudMD Closes Acquisition of Aspiria, and Launches Focused Mental Health Support Solution in North America for Employers and Students

Combined Network of 3 Million Patient Lives and 7,500 Psychologists and Psychotherapists



Aspiria is a leader in Student Assistance and Employer Programs and serves over 750 organizations, with 1 million employees, students, and their families, in Canada and internationally

Fully integrated Mental Health Solutions offering including HumanaCare, Aspiria and Snapclarity, providing more than 3 million employees and students with access to the digital mental health platform

Ensure employees and students receive access to traditional Employee Assistance Program services as well as virtual access to multidisciplinary services such as Internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (iCBT), Women’s Mental Health, Oncology support as well as other solutions tailored to moderate and chronic mental health

Anticipated annual pro forma revenue growth rate of over 20% across Enterprise Health Solutions (“EHS”) division with fully realized cost saving synergies of $500,000 per year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a digital healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Aspiria Corp. (“Aspiria”), a company that provides an integrated Employee (“EAP”) and Student Assistance Program (“SAP”), that focuses on a comprehensive suite of mental health and wellness solutions for all employer and educational sectors. Aspiria currently serves over 750 organizations, with 1 million employees, students, and their families, in Canada and internationally.

With the acquisition of Aspiria, CloudMD now has the fourth largest EAP platform in Canada, with a combined network of over 7,500 psychologists and psychotherapists covering over 3 million lives. The addition of Aspiria to CloudMD’s EHS Division is immediately synergistic and will contribute to the division’s healthy gross margins, and an organic growth rate of over 20%. CloudMD continues to expand its footprint into specialized segments, scale its operations, and drive revenue and profitable growth across its EHS Division.