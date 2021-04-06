 
checkAd

PyroGenesis to Present at Zooming with LD on April 12th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce that, Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis, will be presenting at Zooming with LD on Monday April 12th, 2021.

  Event   Zooming with LD
  Date   April 12th, 2021
  Presentation         April 12th @ 11:00AM Eastern Time
  Location https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dhq0cziUQlexYAQD2Rnpsw

About LD Micro

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

In September 2020, LD Micro was acquired by SRAX, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company’s core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Corporation with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Corporation's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com, or at www.sec.gov. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

For further information please contact:
Rodayna Kafal, Vice President, IR/Comms. and Strategic BD
Phone: (514) 937-0002, E-mail: ir@pyrogenesis.com

RELATED LINK: http://www.pyrogenesis.com/


PyroGenesis Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PyroGenesis to Present at Zooming with LD on April 12th MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Sonoro Drills 74.67 Meters of 0.605 Grams Per Tonne at Cerro Caliche
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
PyroGenesis ernennt Berater für Investor & Corporate Relations in Europa
01.04.21
PyroGenesis Appoints European Investor & Corporate Relations Advisor
01.04.21
PyroGenesis Announces 2020 Results: Revenues $17.8MM; Net Earnings and Comprehensive Income $41.8MM Gross Margin 58%; Current Backlog $30MM; Basic EPS $0.28
17.03.21
PyroGenesis Receives $194 K Grant to Develop a Waste Recovery Process by Plasma Gasification That Will Significantly Contribute to Landfill and Climate Change Control Efforts
15.03.21
PyroGenesis Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date; Representing $5.2 million in Total Potential Cash Proceeds
11.03.21
PyroGenesis Announces European Patent Office’s Intent to Grant Plasma Atomization (3D Printing) Patent; Increasing Productivity and Further Controlling Particle Size Distribution
11.03.21
PyroGenesis to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 25
10.03.21
PyroGenesis Announces Listing of its Common Shares on NASDAQ
10.03.21
PyroGenesis Confirms Receipt of DTC Eligibility and NASDAQ Approval for Listing

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:24 Uhr
2.091
Pyrogenesis PYR.V-- Spezialist für Plasmaprozesse,3-D Druck, Prozessausrüstungspakete