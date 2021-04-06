 
Asia Broadband Surpases $1 Million in Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Sales in First Two Weeks After Launch and Prior to Marketing Campaign

LAS VEGAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has recorded over $1 million in AABBG Gold Token sales within the first two weeks after the token became available for sale on March 22. The initial two weeks of token sales have allowed the Company’s AABBG token developer, Core State Holdings, Corp. (CSHC), to monitor and refine the information and transaction processing to validate token sales operations. Now that the sales verification phase is complete, the Company is proceeding to implement an international marketing campaign aimed to proliferate brand exposure, increase token sales and AABB Wallet transactions and amplify public and investment community awareness of the Company.

AABB’s primary goal for the token is to become a worldwide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, by progressively expanding token circulation to the primary sales markets of North America and Europe and expand globally to other predominant and high growth market areas.

The Company is now developing, with CSHC, its own proprietary cryptocurrency Exchange that will allow AABB Wallet users to quickly exchange their AABB Gold tokens for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. The proprietary Exchange will add tremendously to transaction fee revenues and allow for the price appreciation of AABBG, influenced by market demand and the limited supply of tokens released into circulation.

The current version of the AABB Wallet allows purchasers to transfer AABBG tokens to others who also have the AABB Wallet, although tokens will not initially be exchangeable within the AABB Wallet for other cryptocurrencies. However, this initial version of the AABB Wallet enables the Company to increase token circulation and accumulate revenues to be utilized for the support and stabilization of the token price when AABBG is freely exchangeable in the open market. AABB embraces a pioneering philosophy with its truly unique Mine-to-Token vertical integration operational approach that strives toward complete independence from FIAT currency.

