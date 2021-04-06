 
Trex Brings Sustainable Sophistication to HGTV Smart Home 2021

Eco-friendly, Low-maintenance Products Elevate Outdoor Living Space

WINCHESTER, Va., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With refined living and green design in mind, the HGTV Smart Home 2021 is a luxurious, retreat-style oasis located in Naples, Fla., adjacent to private fairways with lake and golf course views. This year’s home beautifully blends indoor and outdoor living to optimize the tropical weather and luxurious Floridian lifestyle.

Featuring the stunning finishes, low-maintenance benefits and sustainability of the product portfolio from Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, the backyard boasts the smart features that make outdoor living easy.

“Combining exceptional style, comfortable luxury and innovative materials, our extensive product portfolio is an ideal fit for the HGTV Smart Home 2021,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “From the decking, railing and lighting to functional, yet fashionable, accessories like the pergola structure and outdoor kitchen, Trex offers savvy homeowners everything they need to bring sustainable sophistication to their outdoor space.”

Eco-Friendly Decking Engineered to Last
Providing a beautiful, natural aesthetic without the maintenance or environmental impact of using tropical hardwoods, Trex Transcend decking in Havana Gold, a warm, golden color, serves as the foundation of the home’s enviable outdoor space.

The top-of-the-line Transcend composite deck boards pair a wood-grain pattern with rich colors and realistic streaking to deliver the look of wood without the hassles of burdensome upkeep. Like all Trex decking, Transcend is engineered to resist fading, staining, scratching and mold. It won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter and, unlike wood, it requires no sanding, staining or painting. Food and drink spills can be easily cleaned up and an occasional soap-and-water cleaning is all that’s needed to retain a like-new appearance.

Adding to its appeal, the entire high-performance Trex decking portfolio is manufactured from 95% recycled material, including reclaimed wood and sawdust, as well as plastic film from common household items such as produce bags and bubble wrap. Each year, the company reclaims and repurposes more than 850 million pounds of waste and scrap in the making of its high-performance, industry-leading products. In fact, Trex is one of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America, diverting more than 450 million pounds of plastic film from landfills each year through its groundbreaking NexTrex recycling program. Furthermore, Trex uses a proprietary manufacturing process that is as green as its final product and the lack of harmful chemicals needed to produce and maintain Trex decking makes it a safer choice for humans, animals and the environment.

