 
checkAd

Viper Networks Announces Engagement with International M&A Business Consultant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

TROY, Mich., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (Pink Sheets: VPER), an emerging international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce the company’s engagement with Mr. Charles Saad as a key Merger and Acquisition (M&A) consultant for the Company.

Charles Saad is a visionary international business leader with a demonstrated record of accomplishment in Engineering and Contracting of Life Safety Systems, building and growing businesses globally over a span of 28 years.

Based in Saint Augustine, Florida, Mr. Saad has been chosen to lead in the discussions and negotiations with several well established international companies that Viper Networks is strategically targeting to acquire to strengthen the company’s position as an emerging leader in the Renewable Energy sector and Smart Cities markets, respectively, in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Mr. Saad has extensive experience in corporate restructuring and acquisition funding arrangements with laser focus on adding substantial value to existing shareholders.

Another significant development is that several large insider shareholders of Viper Networks will return up to a total of 500 million Viper shares to help finance any potential deal(s), including the Company’s CEO, who is willing to return up to 200 million shares of his own VPER common stock position.

The Company will publicly release any potential or final acquisition terms as they become available. Further, the management of Viper Networks intends to announce additional corporate developments shortly.

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS

Viper Networks, Inc., with its product Apollo Smart Lights, is a manufacturer and distributor of highly-efficient LED lighting to provide superior turnkey LED lighting solutions for metropolitan areas. By combining LED Lighting, GSM, Sensors, Infrared and Video into a single design; Apollo Smart Lights' proprietary line of wireless products can be applied to existing infrastructure through streamlined system integration for a full selection of intelligent LED lighting solutions worldwide.

For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow us on Twitter @vipernetworks.
Investor Relations or Media interest should email ir@vipernetworks.com or call 407.444.5959

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include any statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future.




Viper Networks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viper Networks Announces Engagement with International M&A Business Consultant TROY, Mich., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Viper Networks, Inc. (Pink Sheets: VPER), an emerging international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce the company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Companies Announce Joint Venture to Develop 403-Unit ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Viper Networks Receives Current Status on OTC Markets