Viper Networks Announces Engagement with International M&A Business Consultant

TROY, Mich., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (Pink Sheets: VPER), an emerging international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce the company’s engagement with Mr. Charles Saad as a key Merger and Acquisition (M&A) consultant for the Company.

Charles Saad is a visionary international business leader with a demonstrated record of accomplishment in Engineering and Contracting of Life Safety Systems, building and growing businesses globally over a span of 28 years.



Based in Saint Augustine, Florida, Mr. Saad has been chosen to lead in the discussions and negotiations with several well established international companies that Viper Networks is strategically targeting to acquire to strengthen the company’s position as an emerging leader in the Renewable Energy sector and Smart Cities markets, respectively, in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



Mr. Saad has extensive experience in corporate restructuring and acquisition funding arrangements with laser focus on adding substantial value to existing shareholders.



Another significant development is that several large insider shareholders of Viper Networks will return up to a total of 500 million Viper shares to help finance any potential deal(s), including the Company’s CEO, who is willing to return up to 200 million shares of his own VPER common stock position.



The Company will publicly release any potential or final acquisition terms as they become available. Further, the management of Viper Networks intends to announce additional corporate developments shortly.



ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS



Viper Networks, Inc., with its product Apollo Smart Lights, is a manufacturer and distributor of highly-efficient LED lighting to provide superior turnkey LED lighting solutions for metropolitan areas. By combining LED Lighting, GSM, Sensors, Infrared and Video into a single design; Apollo Smart Lights' proprietary line of wireless products can be applied to existing infrastructure through streamlined system integration for a full selection of intelligent LED lighting solutions worldwide.



