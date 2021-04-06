 
NextGen Healthcare’s Milestone Release Strengthens the Patient-Provider Connection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced the availability of its expanded platform for ambulatory providers, the Spring ‘21 release of NextGen Enterprise. This award-winning solution goes beyond meeting the updated regulatory requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act. It includes capabilities that deliver the breadth and depth that providers need to meet the healthcare complexities of today and tomorrow. The platform also gives patients easier access to their medical records and to their care team, which strengthens the patient’s loyalty to the practice. The enhancements are designed to increase efficiency and optimize total cost of ownership for practices while improving the overall provider and patient experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406006009/en/

NextGen Enterprise Spring '21 Release Strengthens Patient-Provider Connection (Photo: Business Wire)

This next generation integrated platform enables practices to evolve and thrive within the changing healthcare landscape. The evolution to value-based care is adding more pressure to an already complex delivery system. Patient expectations are increasing, and provider burnout remains a concern. According to a survey of healthcare and behavioral health providers by Xtelligent Healthcare Media, 62 percent still say that provider burden was a top challenge that their organizations face using multiple EHRs for behavioral and physical health.

Key features and benefits of NextGen Enterprise Spring ‘21 include:

  • A robust, integrated patient portal with better access to online engagement tools such as secure provider messaging and online bill pay
  • Telehealth integration in both EHR and NextGen Mobile app to treat patients remotely and bill for visits automatically
  • Redesigned clinical templates for better usability and workflow
  • A new cost estimation tool and group-scheduling capabilities
  • Further integration with NextGen Population Health for improved awareness at the point of care
  • Support for 21st Century Cures Act regulatory requirements

“Spring ’21 release represents an important waypoint on a journey we began five years ago to create an integrated ambulatory platform designed for the future of healthcare,” said Rusty Frantz, chief executive officer for NextGen Healthcare “I’m excited for our clients and for their providers and patients to realize the benefits this release unlocks. It’s gratifying that we are playing a key role in strengthening the patient-provider connection. I am more optimistic than ever about NextGen Healthcare’s leadership in the transformation of ambulatory care, as we strive to exceed new patient and provider expectations for solutions and services.”

Long-standing user of NextGen Enterprise, Debbie Redd, chief executive officer for Capital Women’s Care said, “NextGen Healthcare continues to stay ahead of the curve as an innovative technology partner and a trusted advisor that enables us to perform today and be ready for the future of healthcare. Enhancements to the new patient experience platform is one of many reasons why we are excited to make the upgrade.”

NextGen Healthcare’s recent Best in KLAS ranking for Ambulatory EMR (11–75 physicians) and Practice Management Solution (11–75 physicians) underscores the confidence and trust providers place in NextGen Healthcare’s solutions and team.

About NextGen Enterprise Spring ’21 Release

NextGen Healthcare partners with complex multi-disciplinary organizations to solve their advanced integrated care models. These advanced integrated care models deliver an enhanced, consolidated and cohesive experience for providers to optimize care for patients into a single, integrated platform. The innovations further drive high impact workflows for any size practice and improve patient care.

Watch this video to learn more about NextGen Enterprise Spring ’21 release. Find out more about the Spring ’21 release on our website.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

