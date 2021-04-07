 
checkAd

Notice of adoption of resolutions of shareholders of AS Merko Ehitus without convening a general meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 06:05  |  56   |   |   

The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus, registry code 11520257, seated at Järvevana tee 9G, Tallinn, 11314, proposes to the shareholders to adopt resolutions without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The Management Board is making this proposal in order to avoid physical gatherings during the COVID-19 corona pandemic.

The shareholders have the possibility to vote in favour or opposed to the resolutions either by mail or e-mail using a voting ballot, which is published on Merko Ehitus homepage group.merko.ee/en/general-meeting-of-shareholders and attached to the notice of adoption of resolutions on Nasdaq Baltic homepage (nasdaqbaltic.com). The filled in ballot together with the documents to enable identification of the shareholder and to certify the right of representation must be forwarded to the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus by 5 May 2021 at 9:00 AM (here and hereafter Estonian time) in accordance with the procedure specified below. If a shareholder does not give notice of whether they are in favour of or opposed to the resolution during this term, it shall be deemed that they have voted against the resolution.

The set of shareholders, entitled to adopt the resolutions, will be determined 7 days before the term by which the shareholder must present their position, i.e. 28 April 2021 at the close of the business of the Nasdaq CSD Estonia settlement system.

Merko Ehitus shall disclose the resolutions with a stock exchange announcement and on the company’s homepage no later than on 12 May 2021 in accordance with § 2991 (6) of the Commercial Code.

No later than on 4 May 2021, the Management Board of Merko Ehitus shall publish an overview of 2020 economic results and future outlook on Merko Ehitus homepage (group.merko.ee/en/general-meeting-of-shareholders) and with a stock exchange announcement on Nasdaq Baltic homepage (nasdaqbaltic.com).

Supervisory Board approved Management Board proposals for the draft resolutions to be adopted:

1. Approval of the annual report for the financial year 2020

To approve the annual report for the financial year 2020 of AS Merko Ehitus.

2. Distribution of profits:

(i) to approve the net profit of EUR 22,993,990 for the financial year 2020;
(ii) to pay a total of EUR 17,700,000, which is EUR 1.00 per share, as dividends to the shareholders from net profit brought forward;

  • shareholders, entered into the share register of AS Merko Ehitus on 7 June 2021, at the close of the business of the settlement system, will be entitled to dividends;
  • consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is on 4 June 2021; from this date onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2020.
  • dividends will be paid to the shareholders on 18 June 2021 by transferring the respective amount to the shareholder’s bank account, which is linked to the securities account;

(iii) to leave the outstanding net profit undistributed.

Seite 1 von 4
Merko Ehitus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of adoption of resolutions of shareholders of AS Merko Ehitus without convening a general meeting The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus, registry code 11520257, seated at Järvevana tee 9G, Tallinn, 11314, proposes to the shareholders to adopt resolutions without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:00 Uhr
Audited annual report 2020
18.03.21
Launch of the fourth stage of the Uus-Veerenni residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)