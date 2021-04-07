Technip Energies Awarded a Significant Contract by Indian Oil Corporation to Upgrade the Barauni Refinery in India

This EPCC contract covers the installation of a new Once-through Hydrocracker Unit (OHCU) of 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) capacity, a Fuel Gas Treatment Unit (FGTU) and the associated facilities. The OHCU, in combination with downstream refinery units, will enable production of BS VI Grade fuels – similar to Euro VI Grade fuels – and petrochemicals.

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a significant (1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for its BR9 Expansion Project in Barauni, Bihar, in the Eastern part of India.

Bhaskar Patel, Senior Vice President India Business Unit at Technip Energies commented: “We are very pleased to have been awarded this contract by Indian Oil Corporation Limited. This award demonstrates our long-term commitment in India and substantially consolidates our positioning in High Operating Pressure projects. It also strengthens our position as a leading provider of key projects to the major players in India’s domestic energy sector.”

IOCL’s Barauni refinery, built in 1964, is the second refinery to be built in India. The BR9 Expansion project shall enhance refinery capacity from 6 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA and will add petrochemicals such as Polypropylene into Barauni refinery’s product portfolio.

Technip Energies has a strong footprint in India with local presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Dahej.

(1) For Technip Energies, a “significant” contract is between €50 million and €250 million.

Note: this award is included in the Company’s first quarter 2021 financial results.

