 
checkAd

DGAP-News IMMOFINANZ AG requests convocation of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of S IMMO AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.04.2021, 11:45  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM
IMMOFINANZ AG requests convocation of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of S IMMO AG

07.04.2021 / 11:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG requests convocation of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of S IMMO AG
 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Immofinanz Immobilien Anlagen AG!
Long
Basispreis 16,60€
Hebel 13,10
Ask 1,51
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 19,11€
Hebel 12,28
Ask 1,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Cancellation of the maximum voting right is a condition precedent of the announced public takeover offer of IMMOFINANZ to the shareholders of S IMMO and shall now be resolved upon in an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of S IMMO
  • The aim is to quickly create a basis for decision-making for the shareholders of S IMMO during the acceptance period of the offer
  • Cancellation of the maximum voting right is in line with the Corporate Governance principle of "one share-one vote" and is also beneficial for all shareholders of S IMMO irrespective of the announced public takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ


IMMOFINANZ has requested S IMMO to convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting. At this shareholders' meeting, the shareholders shall resolve upon an amendment to the Articles of Association to cancel the maximum voting right because S IMMO postponed the ordinary shareholders' meeting originally scheduled for 30 April 2021. The amendment to the Articles of Association is a condition precedent of the announced public takeover offer to acquire a controlling interest (Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act) of IMMOFINANZ to the shareholders of S IMMO.

In the interest of the shareholders of S IMMO as addressees of the offer, a resolution should now be passed in an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in order to create transparency regarding the fulfilment of this condition precedent of the offer as soon as possible. This is an important basis for the shareholders of S IMMO to decide whether to accept the offer within the acceptance period.

The cancellation of the maximum voting right is beneficial for the shareholders of S IMMO irrespective of the announced public takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ, as investors generally classify voting right restrictions as economically disadvantageous. Furthermore, a cancellation of the maximum voting right is in line with the Corporate Governance principle of "one share-one vote" and thus international principles on the capital market.

Seite 1 von 5
Immofinanz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News IMMOFINANZ AG requests convocation of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of S IMMO AG DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM IMMOFINANZ AG requests convocation of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of S IMMO AG 07.04.2021 / 11:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx bekannt gegeben hat, dass Aviptadil für die Aufnahme in eine von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric plant Börsengang und Notierung in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält Aufträge über 68 MW von Energiequelle aus Finnland
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE substantially increases contribution margin 2 in Q1 2021 and achieves 53.7% of ...
EQS-News: Relief engagiert Jan-Jaap Scherpbier von Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. als Berater für ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gläubigerausschuss stimmt Veräußerung zu. Endgültige Insolvenzquote ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION BERICHTET ÜBER MARKTEINFÜHRUNG VON BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) DURCH HANA ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia upgrades St. Gallen city expressway as part of joint venture
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gläubigerausschuss stimmt Veräußerung zu. Endgültige Insolvenzquote ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-DD: Porsche Automobil Holding SE deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Schalke 04 beschließt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe zur Refinanzierung der Anleihe ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG verlangt Einberufung einer außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der S IMMO AG (deutsch)
11:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG verlangt Einberufung einer außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der S IMMO AG
01.04.21
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: Zur möglichen Veränderung in der Aktionärsstruktur und möglichem Rücktritt von Ronny Pecik als Vorstandsmitglied (deutsch)
01.04.21
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: On the potential change in the structure of shareholders and potential resignation of Ronny Pecik as a member of the Executive Board
01.04.21
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: Zur möglichen Veränderung in der Aktionärsstruktur und möglichem Rücktritt von Ronny Pecik als Vorstandsmitglied
25.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Preiserhöhung für das angekündigte freiwillige öffentliche Übernahmeangebot an die Aktionäre der S IMMO AG (deutsch)
25.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Price increase for the announced voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG
25.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Preiserhöhung für das angekündigte freiwillige öffentliche Übernahmeangebot an die Aktionäre der S IMMO AG
23.03.21
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ erwirbt Headquarter von Erste Group in Bukarester Toplage und plant Modernisierung in ein nachhaltiges myhive-Landmark-Gebäude (deutsch)
23.03.21
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ acquires head office from Erste Group in prime Bucharest location and plans renovation into a sustainable myhive landmark building

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
1.116
IMMOFINANZ IMMOBIL. ANLAGEN AG