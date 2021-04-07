 
Tivoli A/S - General Meeting

For shareholders of Tivoli A/S 

General Meeting in Tivoli 

The board of directors of Tivoli A/S hereby convenes the company's annual general meeting on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 13:30 CET.

In view of the ban on assemblies issued and other recommendations from the authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Tivoli's board of directors has decided to hold the annual general meeting as a completely electronic (virtual) general meeting. This is in accordance with Section 1 of the Danish Executive Order no. 2240 of 29 December 2020 which allows companies to conduct fully electronic general meetings even though it is not approved by the shareholders in advance nor stated in the company’s articles of association.

Hence, shareholders will this year unfortunately not have the possibility to attend the general meeting in person. However, all shareholders may attend via a general meeting portal (VGM Portal), where shareholders may follow a livestream, submit questions/comments in writing and vote in case ballots are held.

AGENDA 

1.  The board of directors' report on the company's activities in the past year. 
2.  Submission of annual report for approval. 
3.  Resolution on the use of profits and coverage of loss in accordance with the approved annual report. 
4.  Proposals from the board of directors or shareholders. 
a.    Approval of the remuneration of the board of directors for 2021. 
5.  Presentation of remuneration report for an advisory vote.
6.  Election of members to the board of directors. 
7.  Election of auditor. 
8.  AOB (any other business) 

Documents and review
The agenda and the complete proposals as well as the documents to be presented at the general meeting including the annual report and the remuneration report have been submitted for inspection to the shareholders in Tivoli Box Office, 3, Vesterbrogade, 1630 Copenhagen V. Notice for the annual general meeting including links to the complete proposals, documents to be presented at the annual general meeting including the annual report and the remuneration report as well as forms for voting by letter and proxy are sent by e-mail to the company's listed shareholders and all other shareholders who have requested it. The annual report can be downloaded at https://www.tivoligardens.com/en/om/virksomheden/aktionaerinformation and picked up at Tivoli Box Office, 3, Vesterbrogade, 1630 Copenhagen V. 

