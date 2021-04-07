Larry H. Miller Group of Companies Partners With FranklinCovey to Use its Award-Winning Leadership Development Solution to Support a World-Class Culture Where Everyone Thrives

The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies (LHM Group) and FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement, announced today they are partnering to use FranklinCovey’s premiere leadership development solution, Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential to support a world-class culture where everyone thrives.

The solution, accessible through FranklinCovey’s All Access pass, will support LHM Group as it continues to build a culture of diversity, inclusion and belonging, which exemplifies its values. To further enhance the individual and team leadership skills and capabilities enterprise wide, nearly 10,000 leaders, managers and associates will have access to the curriculum each year for the next three years. The training commenced in October 2020, starting with the company’s top leaders. To date, nearly 5,000 associates have completed the online modules.

LHM Group is a family-owned portfolio company with operations located across the western United States, reaching customers in over 40 states. The company, created by Larry H. and Gail Miller, began as a single dealership in 1979, and grew to one of the largest privately-owned group of companies in the western United States. The drive for excellence and a mission to enrich lives direct the company’s growth today. With more than 80 portfolio companies, its focus falls within automotive, entertainment, finance, insurance, real estate, health care, and philanthropy.

FranklinCovey is the world leader in helping organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior, often the most difficult challenge any organization faces. Its world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations.

Sarah Starkey, Chief Legal Officer and interim Chief Human Resources Officer for LHM Group, said, “As an organization, we believe in helping individuals to continually increase their skills and knowledge, which is critical to our company’s growth and success. Our company is committed to our mission, vision, values and guiding principles, as well as continuous improvement and professional development. We are pleased to partner with FranklinCovey and its world-class leadership development solutions to help our employees learn, discuss and build the practical skills that will unleash their potential, as we work with one another and with our customers and partners.”