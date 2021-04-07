 
checkAd

Larry H. Miller Group of Companies Partners With FranklinCovey to Use its Award-Winning Leadership Development Solution to Support a World-Class Culture Where Everyone Thrives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 12:10  |  43   |   |   

The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies (LHM Group) and FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement, announced today they are partnering to use FranklinCovey’s premiere leadership development solution, Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential to support a world-class culture where everyone thrives.

The solution, accessible through FranklinCovey’s All Access pass, will support LHM Group as it continues to build a culture of diversity, inclusion and belonging, which exemplifies its values. To further enhance the individual and team leadership skills and capabilities enterprise wide, nearly 10,000 leaders, managers and associates will have access to the curriculum each year for the next three years. The training commenced in October 2020, starting with the company’s top leaders. To date, nearly 5,000 associates have completed the online modules.

LHM Group is a family-owned portfolio company with operations located across the western United States, reaching customers in over 40 states. The company, created by Larry H. and Gail Miller, began as a single dealership in 1979, and grew to one of the largest privately-owned group of companies in the western United States. The drive for excellence and a mission to enrich lives direct the company’s growth today. With more than 80 portfolio companies, its focus falls within automotive, entertainment, finance, insurance, real estate, health care, and philanthropy.

FranklinCovey is the world leader in helping organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior, often the most difficult challenge any organization faces. Its world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations.

Sarah Starkey, Chief Legal Officer and interim Chief Human Resources Officer for LHM Group, said, “As an organization, we believe in helping individuals to continually increase their skills and knowledge, which is critical to our company’s growth and success. Our company is committed to our mission, vision, values and guiding principles, as well as continuous improvement and professional development. We are pleased to partner with FranklinCovey and its world-class leadership development solutions to help our employees learn, discuss and build the practical skills that will unleash their potential, as we work with one another and with our customers and partners.”

Seite 1 von 3


Franklin Covey Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Larry H. Miller Group of Companies Partners With FranklinCovey to Use its Award-Winning Leadership Development Solution to Support a World-Class Culture Where Everyone Thrives The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies (LHM Group) and FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement, announced today they are partnering to use FranklinCovey’s premiere leadership …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors
LumiraDx, a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics Testing Company to List on Nasdaq via Merger ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Beware of the Zoom Zombie: 54% of Americans Who Drive After Video Chatting Report Trouble Concentrating
Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SOS ...
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
Franklin Covey Reports Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
18.03.21
Franklin Covey to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results