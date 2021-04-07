 
FLSmidth joins the Copper Mark framework to support the responsible production of copper

FLSmidth is pleased to confirm it has joined the Copper Mark as a Partner. The Copper Mark is an international framework established to demonstrate the copper industry’s responsible production practices and the industry’s contribution to the United Nations SDGs.

As a premium global provider of equipment, technology and knowledge to the mining industry, FLSmidth plays a key role in enabling and supporting best practices in the responsible production of copper. FLSmidth actively supports improvements in environmental, social and governance outcomes in all aspects of the copper value chain. As both an enabler of sustainable mining and a company which sources copper for our products, joining the Copper Mark is a natural step for FLSmidth.

“We are already at the forefront of sustainable development in mining. By joining the Copper Mark, we can further advance our MissionZero ambition, which is to support, enable and work with our mining customers so they can move towards zero energy, zero water waste and zero emissions by 2030. As a member of the copper supply chain, we acknowledge our role in supporting responsible production. We encourage the mission and vision of the Copper Mark organisation and we are committed to expressing preference for copper producers assured by its framework,” comments Thomas Schulz, Group CEO, FLSmidth.

Under FLSmidth terms, suppliers providing copper may be requested to participate in specific initiatives that support our responsible sourcing policy and efforts. FLSmidth will actively encourage suppliers to consider participating in the Copper Mark Assurance Framework and we look forward to engaging further in the pursuit of the responsible sourcing of materials.

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com


FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to 10,700 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. www.flsmidth.com/MissionZero

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
FLSmidth: Long-term Incentive Programme 2021
24.03.21
Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Annual General Meeting

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
11
FLSmidth - Mining und Cement