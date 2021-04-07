 
VMware Delivers Advanced Cloud Workload Protection with Container and Kubernetes Security

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today unveiled expanded cloud workload protection capabilities to deliver security for containers and Kubernetes. The new solution will help increase visibility, enable compliance and enhance security for containerized applications from build to production in public cloud and on-premises environments.

“Containers and Kubernetes are enabling organizations to develop and modernize applications faster than ever, but the innovation is also expanding the attack surface,” said Patrick Morley, senior vice president and general manager, Security Business Unit, VMware. “Our solution extends security to containers and Kubernetes to deliver one of the industry’s most comprehensive cloud workload protection platforms. With security built into the development and deployment of applications, we are bridging the gap between the SOC and DevOps teams to help our customers reduce the risks that come with running containers across clouds.”

For many organizations, migrating to the cloud has had to happen quickly and at a large scale to ensure business continuity amid the global pandemic. Development teams are looking to containers and Kubernetes for speed and the ability to scale application delivery. According to Gartner, “by 2025 more than 85 percent of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production, which is a significant increase from fewer than 35 percent in 2019.”1 Organizations now need security for modern workloads to address a new set of threats and build resilient digital infrastructure.

Better Secure the Complete Lifecycle of Kubernetes Applications

Security is especially complex in multi-cloud infrastructures. VMware Carbon Black Cloud Container builds security into the continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) pipeline to analyze and control application risks before they are deployed into production. Expanding the VMware Carbon Black Cloud Workload offering, the new capabilities will enable organizations to better secure containerized applications in Kubernetes environments. The solution shifts security left to protect the entire lifecycle of Kubernetes applications. InfoSec teams can now scan containers and Kubernetes configuration files early in the development cycle to address vulnerabilities with unparalleled visibility. The solution provides continuous cloud-native security and compliance to better secure applications and data wherever they live.

