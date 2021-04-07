Vertiv Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it will report its first quarter 2021 results before market open on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Vertiv’s management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.