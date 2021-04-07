 
Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 06 April 2021 £43.66m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 06 April 2021 £43.66m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,978,201
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 06 April 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 83.99p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 82.88p
   
Ordinary share price  74.25p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (11.60%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 06/04/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



