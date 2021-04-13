 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Newron announces AGM 2021 result

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.04.2021, 12:01  |  101   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Newron announces AGM 2021 result

13-Apr-2021 / 12:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Milan, Italy - April 13, 2021 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ('Newron') (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, announced that its shareholders approved the sole motion on the agenda of the AGM 2021 held today, being the approval of the Company's balance sheet as of 31 December 2020 (including related and consequent resolutions).

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago(R)/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the USA, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories.  Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

For more information

Newron 
Stefan Weber - CEO 
+39 02 6103 46 26 
pr@newron.com 

UK/Europe
Simon Conway/ Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting
SCnewron@fticonsulting.com 

Switzerland 
Valentin Handschin, IRF Reputation
+41 43 244 81 54 
handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Germany/Europe 
Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann, MC Services 
+49 211 52925220 
newron@mc-services.eu 

USA
Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience 
+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112 
psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com 


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
Via Antonio Meucci 3
20091 Bresso
Italy
E-mail: info@newron.com
Internet: www.newron.com
ISIN: IT0004147952
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1184162

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1184162  13-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1184162&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNewron Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Newron Pharma....Billig ,Billiger am Billigsten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Newron announces AGM 2021 result EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Newron announces AGM 2021 result 13-Apr-2021 / 12:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG has Partnered with SOSV to Incubate Compelling Early-Stage Startups
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Ergebnisausblick für 2021 angehoben
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG geht eine Partnerschaft mit der amerikanischen Venture Capital Gesellschaft ...
DGAP-News: publity AG nimmt Stellung zu Pressebericht
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces changes to its Board of Directors
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Evotec startet 'beLAB2122' zur Translation akademischer Forschung aus der Life-Science-Region ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm prognostiziert für 2021 ein außergewöhnlich starkes Wachstum und bestätigt die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DATRON AG: Beendigung Aktienrückkauf
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG has Partnered with SOSV to Incubate Compelling Early-Stage Startups
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mynaric veröffentlicht Jahresbericht 2020 und berichtet über die wichtigsten Highlights
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. mit hervorragender Unternehmensnews des Portfoliotitels SingCell ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Bestellung von Simon Telian zum weiteren Vorstandsmitglied und ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron gibt Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2021 bekannt (deutsch)
13.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Newron gibt Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2021 bekannt
13.04.21
DGAP-News: Newron gibt Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2021 bekannt (deutsch)
13.04.21
DGAP-News: Newron announces AGM 2021 result
13.04.21
DGAP-News: Newron gibt Ergebnis der Generalversammlung 2021 bekannt
01.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron gibt Ergebnisse der untersuchenden Studien mit Evenamide mit gesunden Probanden und Schizophrenie-Patienten bekannt (deutsch)
01.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Newron announces results of explanatory studies with evenamide in healthy volunteers and patients with schizophrenia
01.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Newron gibt Ergebnisse der untersuchenden Studien mit Evenamide mit gesunden Probanden und Schizophrenie-Patienten bekannt
01.04.21
DGAP-News: Newron gibt Ergebnisse der untersuchenden Studien mit Evenamide mit gesunden Probanden und Schizophrenie-Patienten bekannt (deutsch)
01.04.21
DGAP-News: Newron gibt Ergebnisse der untersuchenden Studien mit Evenamide mit gesunden Probanden und Schizophrenie-Patienten bekannt (deutsch)