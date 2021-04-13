EQS-Adhoc Newron announces AGM 2021 result
Milan, Italy - April 13, 2021 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ('Newron') (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, announced that its shareholders approved the sole motion on the agenda of the AGM 2021 held today, being the approval of the Company's balance sheet as of 31 December 2020 (including related and consequent resolutions).
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago(R)/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the USA, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com
For more information
Newron
Stefan Weber - CEO
+39 02 6103 46 26
pr@newron.com
UK/Europe
Simon Conway/ Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting
SCnewron@fticonsulting.com
Switzerland
Valentin Handschin, IRF Reputation
+41 43 244 81 54
handschin@irf-reputation.ch
Germany/Europe
Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann, MC Services
+49 211 52925220
newron@mc-services.eu
USA
Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience
+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112
psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com
