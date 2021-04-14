IGEA and its CFO end collaboration

 
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 14 April 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that the collaboration with Patrick Pozzorini is terminated. The formed CFO resigned due to personal reasons.

According to the ongoing business combination with Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD, on which the extraordinary general meeting of IGEA will resolve on 28 April 2021, substantial changes are expected in both shareholding and corporate bodies. The Company therefore decided to postpone a replacement and assigned the role functions ad interim to Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of the Group.

"Patrick has been of tremendous help in deploying our project in the past years. His human behavior together with his extraordinary professional skills helped me and the Company in achieving the planned results. I would like to thank Patrick for the excellent work performed and wish him all the best for his new professional challenges" said Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of IGEA.

***

About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARS-CoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices.

