DGAP-WpÜG Tender Offer / Target company: LS Invest AG; Bidder: Lopesan Touristik, S.A.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.04.2021, 12:44   

DGAP-WpÜG: Lopesan Touristik, S.A. / Tender Offer
Tender Offer / Target company: LS Invest AG; Bidder: Lopesan Touristik, S.A.

15.04.2021 / 12:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement of the decision to make a tender offer (Erwerbsangebot) pursuant to section 10 (1) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG) in conjunction with section 39 (2) sentence 3 No. 1 German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz)

Bidder:

Lopesan Touristik, S.A.U.
Calle Concepción Arenal Nr. 20, 2º Cial.
35006 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Spain

Registered with the company register of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain under Volume (Tomo) 1420, Page (Folio) 159 and Sheet (Hoja) GC-15921.

Target:

LS Invest AG
Düsseldorfer Str. 50
47051 Duisburg
Germany

Registered with the commercial register of the local court of Duisburg under HRB 3291.

ISIN: DE0006131204 (non-par-value bearer shares)

Lopesan Touristik, S.A.U. (Bidder) decided on 15 April 2021 to make a public tender offer to the shareholders of LS Invest AG, formerly known as IFA Hotel & Touristik Aktiengesellschaft, (Company) for the acquisition of all non-par value bearer shares in the Company (ISIN: DE0006131204), each sharer representing a proportionate amount of EUR 2.60 of the share capital of the Company (LS Invest-Shares) against payment of a consideration in the amount of EUR 4.60 in cash (Delisting Offer).

On 15 April 2021, the Bidder also entered into an agreement with the Company (Delisting Agreement), pursuant to which the Company has undertaken, to the extent permissible by law, to apply for the revocation of the admission to trading of the LS Invest-Shares on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange (so-called delisting) prior to the expiration of the acceptance period of the Delisting Offer and further to seek termination of the inclusion in the unregulated market (Freiverkehr) to the extent that such inclusion occurred at the request of the Company, which, according to the information currently available to the Bidder, is the case at the stock exchanges of Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart.

