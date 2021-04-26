 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 328 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR -14 million in Q1 of 2021; operating revenue in March already at last year's level with positive EBT

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.04.2021, 16:06  |  108   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 328 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR -14 million in Q1 of 2021; operating revenue in March already at last year's level with positive EBT

26-Apr-2021 / 16:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 328 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR -14 million in Q1 of 2021; operating revenue in March already at last year's level with positive EBT

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Sixt SE St!
Long
Basispreis 107,20€
Hebel 14,71
Ask 0,76
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 121,05€
Hebel 13,02
Ask 0,88
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Pullach, 26 April 2021 - Based on the final review of the preliminary figures that was completed today, consolidated operating revenue of the Sixt Group in the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be approximately EUR 328 million (Q1 2020: EUR 485.5 million) and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to be approximately EUR -14 million (Q1 2020: EUR -5.1 million from continuing operations).

Whereas the pandemic-related restrictions on travel did not affect the Sixt Group's business until March 2020 in the same quarter of the previous year, the Group's business was heavily impacted by continued and in some cases even intensified mobility restrictions throughout the entire first quarter of 2021, particularly in Europe. However, the Sixt Group already recorded a positive development of its business towards the end of the first quarter, particularly in the United States, but also in other European countries. This development and the continued strict cost management led to positive consolidated earnings before taxes for the month of March with consolidated operating revenue at the previous year's level.

Despite these initial positive signals, there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the future course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it is still impossible to reliably estimate the extent and duration of the pandemic-related restrictions, in particular the travel restrictions. For this reason, the Managing Board is still unable to issue a forecast on the business development of the Sixt Group for 2021.

Sixt SE will publish its Group Quarterly Statement as at 31 March 2021 as planned on 12 May 2021.

Note: The aforementioned figures for the previous year in each case exclude the discontinued leasing operations, which were sold last year. "Consolidated operating revenue" is not a key performance indicator under IFRS. Information on the composition of consolidated operating revenue is available in the 2020 Annual Report of Sixt SE on p. 23 (available at ir.sixt.eu).



Contact:
Nicole Schillinger
Head of Investor Relations
Sixt SE
Tel.: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Email: investorrelations@sixt.com

26-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A2BPDU2 Sixt-Anleihe 2016/2022, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024, DE000A3H2UX0 Sixt-Anleihe 2020/2024
WKN: 723132
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1188275

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1188275  26-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188275&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Sixt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sixt Vorzüge WKN 723133 - Kursziel 40 €
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 328 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR -14 million in Q1 of 2021; operating revenue in March already at last year's level with positive EBT DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 328 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR -14 million in Q1 of 2021; operating revenue in March already at last year's level with positive EBT …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
DGAP-News: CytoTools schließt Kooperationsvertrag zur Entwicklung von Inhalationstherapie bei ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools signs collaboration agreement to develop inhalation therapy for viral infections such as ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Industry's Lowest Power Flash Devices to its IoT Portfolio
DGAP-News: Bristol Myers Squibb verlängert Proteomik-Partnerschaft mit Evotec
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2021
Verallia Deutschland AG: Wegweiser in die Zukunft der Altglasaufbereitung
DGAP-News: SFC Energy mit stärkstem Jahresauftakt der vergangenen Jahre im Endkundengeschäft - Neue EFOY ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Veröffentlichung des testierten Konzernabschlusses am 21. Mai 2021 - ...
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
HMNC Brain Health embarks on next phase of growth with new leadership team
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Bit Capital GmbH: Berliner Fondsgesellschaft verwaltet den besten Fonds Europas
DGAP-News: KATEK SE: Vor-Stabilisierungs-Mitteilung
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Patentiertes Verfahren wandelt Erdöl in Grafit, Graphen und grünen ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.04.21
BAADER BANK belässt Sixt-Staemme auf 'Reduce'
26.04.21
Sixt meldet vorläufige Zahlen zum ersten Quartal 2021
26.04.21
Autovermieter Sixt mit Quartalsverlust - Besserung im März
26.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 328 Mio. Euro und EBT von rd. -14 Mio. Euro in Q1 2021; Operativer Umsatz im März bereits auf Vorjahresniveau mit positivem EBT (deutsch)
26.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 328 Mio. Euro und EBT von rd. -14 Mio. Euro in Q1 2021; Operativer Umsatz im März bereits auf Vorjahresniveau mit positivem EBT
26.04.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Sixt-Staemme auf 'Buy'
26.04.21
Sixt Leasing und Co: Widerruf bei Kfz-Finanzierungen bringt viel Geld!
23.04.21
BERENBERG belässt Sixt-Vorzüge auf 'Buy'
23.04.21
BERENBERG belässt Sixt-Staemme auf 'Buy'
21.04.21
Sixt Vz. – Der Pullback bietet uns erneut eine Einstiegschance in die Aktie des Mobilitätsdienstleisters!