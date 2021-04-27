 
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary results for Q1-2021 significantly improved

27-Apr-2021 / 12:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation [MAR]

Preliminary business results for the 1st quarter 2021


  • EBITDA improves to EUR 25.7 million (Q1-2020: EUR 10.7 million)
  • Sales of EUR 241.4 million below the same quarter of the previous year
  • Positive trend continued over the turn of the year, significantly exceeded the same quarter of the previous year

Salzbergen, Germany, April 27, 2021. According to preliminary calculations, H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (H&R KGaA for short; DE000A2E4T77) has achieved an operating result (EBITDA - Consolidated earnings before taxes on income and earnings, other financing income and expenses as well as depreciation and impairment losses and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 25.7 million, and therefore well above the previous year's level (Q1/2020: EUR 10.7 million). The already very good previous quarter results of Q4/2020 (EBITDA EUR 25.1 million) were as well slightly improved. EBIT was EUR 13.2 million (Q1/2020: EUR -2.0 million), earnings before taxes (EBT) EUR 11.3 million (Q1/2020: EUR -3.7 million). The bottom line was that the consolidated net income attributable to shareholders amounted to EUR 7.2 million (Q1/2020: EUR -4.7 million). Here, too, there is an additional improvement in the final quarter of 2020 (consolidated net income attributable to shareholders of EUR 5.8 million). The results were achieved with sales of EUR 241.4 million. This is around 6.9% less than in the previous year (Q1/2020: EUR 259.4 million). Decisive for this were lower sales volumes. However, there is also an increase in sales compared to the final quarter of 2020.

