Annual General Meeting 2021:  Shareholders support the Board of Directors' strategic expansion plan

Meyer Burger Technology AG
Annual General Meeting 2021:  Shareholders support the Board of Directors' strategic expansion plan

04-May-2021
  • In line with the measures taken by the Swiss Federal Council to combat the coronavirus, the 21st Annual General Meeting of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) was held today without physical presence of the shareholders on site at the company's headquarters in Thun

Through the independent proxy, 1'090'249'228 registered shares were represented, corresponding to approximately 43.3% of the share capital entered in the company's register. 

At today's Annual General Meeting in Thun, the shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd approved all but one of the motions proposed by the Board of Directors: 

The General Meeting approved the management report, the annual financial statements, and the consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year. The 2020 remuneration report was also approved in a consultative vote.

The Annual General Meeting approved the use of the balance sheet result and granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for the 2020 financial year.

The existing members of the Board of Directors Franz Richter and Andreas R. Herzog and Mark Kerekes were re-elected by the Annual General Meeting. The shareholders also elected attorney Urs Schenker as a new member of the Board of Directors. Franz Richter was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors in a separate vote, and Andreas R. Herzog and Urs Schenker were elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Bern, were re-elected as auditors for a further year and André Weber was re-elected as the Company's independent proxy.

The Annual General Meeting agreed to redefine the approval period for the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the period from the ordinary Annual General Meeting to the ordinary Annual General Meeting of the following year and to amend the Articles of Association accordingly. Likewise, the maximum total amount of compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial year 2021/22 was approved.

