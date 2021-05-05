 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Media and Games Invest announces intention to carry out a directed share issue

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.05.2021, 17:36  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Media and Games Invest announces intention to carry out a directed share issue

05-May-2021 / 17:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Media and Games Invest announces intention to carry out a directed share issue

May 5, 2021 - Media and Games Invest plc (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M8G), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: M8G) ("MGI" or the "Company") hereby announces its intention to carry out an issue of approximately 19 million new shares (approximately 15% of outstanding share capital) directed to institutional investors through an accelerated book-building procedure pursuant to the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting held on April 15, 2021 (the "Directed Share Issue"). MGI has engaged Carnegie, Jefferies, and Swedbank in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux to explore the conditions for the Directed Share Issue.

Following the successful acquisition and closing of KingsIsle, announced February 8, 2021, the Company seeks to continue its growth through acquiring further complimentary games and media companies or assets as well as investing into accelerated further organic growth. The Company has a large pipeline of potential acquisition targets within the complementary games and media segments, many of which are potential near-term candidates. Through the proceeds from the Directed Share Issue, the Company looks to strengthen its financial position in order to capitalise and be able to act fast on these acquisition opportunities.

Seite 1 von 7
Media and Games Invest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Media and Games Invest
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Media and Games Invest announces intention to carry out a directed share issue DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Capital Increase Media and Games Invest announces intention to carry out a directed share issue 05-May-2021 / 17:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
Luther und Fidal gründen unyer - eine neue globale Organisation führender internationaler ...
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio steigert Umsatz in 2020 um 12 % und erzielt positives EBITDA
DGAP-News: Zwischenergebnis nach dem ersten Quartal: secunet erzielt hervorragende Ergebnisse
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an; Zalando startet ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG:
DGAP-News: SUSE: SUSE S.A. sets price range for planned IPO
DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Hauptversammlung der Hannover Rück stimmt allen Beschlussvorschlägen zu
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
EQS-Adhoc: 30.04.2021
DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-News: AIXTRON ist gut ins Jahr 2021 gestartet / Hohe Auftragsdynamik insbesondere bei ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:38 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest hat erfolgreich eine direkte Aktienplatzierung mit der Ausgabe von 20.930.232 Millionen neuen Aktien abgeschlossen, und erzielt damit einen Bruttoerlös von ca. 900 Millionen SEK (deutsch)
01:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest successfully completes a directed issue of 20,930,232 new shares raising proceeds of approximately SEK 900 million
01:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest hat erfolgreich eine direkte Aktienplatzierung mit der Ausgabe von 20.930.232 Millionen neuen Aktien abgeschlossen, und erzielt damit einen Bruttoerlös von ca. 900 Millionen SEK
05.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plant eine direkte Aktienplatzierung bei institutionellen Investoren (deutsch)
05.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plant eine direkte Aktienplatzierung bei institutionellen Investoren
04.05.21
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY
04.05.21
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): Kaufen
28.04.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest veröffentlicht geprüften Konzernabschluss für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
28.04.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest publishes audited annual consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2020
28.04.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest veröffentlicht geprüften Konzernabschluss für das Geschäftsjahr 2020