NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): IPO PolyPeptide Group announces the exercise of the full over-allotment option 05-May-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PolyPeptide Group announces the exercise of the full over-allotment option

Zug, 5 May 2021 - PolyPeptide Group AG ("PolyPeptide" or "the Group"), a global leader in peptide development and manufacturing, today announced that the Joint Global Coordinators have exercised in full the over-allotment option granted in connection with its Initial Public Offering (the "IPO") at the offer price of CHF 64 per share.

On 29 April 2021, the shares of PolyPeptide were listed and admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX). The Joint Global Coordinators, acting on behalf of the syndicate banks, have today exercised in full the over-allotment option to purchase 1,728,261 existing shares at CHF 64 per share, representing 15% of the 11,521,740 shares offered in the base offering of the IPO. Including the shares placed in connection with the over-allotment option, 13,250,001 shares have been sold in the IPO, whereof 3,125,000 shares are new shares and 10,125,001 are existing shares. The total placement volume amounts to CHF 848 million. Following the exercise of the over-allotment option, the Group's free float amounts to 40%.

The lock-up period in connection with the IPO has been agreed to last for a period of 180 calendar days from the first day of trading for the selling shareholder, the Group as well as members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, all subject to customary exceptions and waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators.