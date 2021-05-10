DGAP-Adhoc PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement
Munich, May 10, 2021. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG, Munich, (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital from EUR 16,910,355 by issuing 1,691,035 new no-par value bearer shares (this corresponds to 10.0% of the current issued share capital) at an issue amount of EUR 1.21 per new share, i.e. at a total issue amount of EUR 2,046,152.35 against cash contributions partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the existing shareholders' subscription rights.
The capital increase is completely placed. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The capital increase should strengthen the balance sheet and finance the further growth of PANTAFLIX AG.
The transaction was accompanied by Hauck & Aufhäuser.
Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de
10-May-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pantaflix.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
|EQS News ID:
|1194661
