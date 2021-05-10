 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.05.2021, 19:15  |  84   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement

10-May-2021 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement

Munich, May 10, 2021. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG, Munich, (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital from EUR 16,910,355 by issuing 1,691,035 new no-par value bearer shares (this corresponds to 10.0% of the current issued share capital) at an issue amount of EUR 1.21 per new share, i.e. at a total issue amount of EUR 2,046,152.35 against cash contributions partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the existing shareholders' subscription rights.

The capital increase is completely placed. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The capital increase should strengthen the balance sheet and finance the further growth of PANTAFLIX AG.

The transaction was accompanied by Hauck & Aufhäuser.

May 10, 2021
The Management Board

Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de

10-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1194661

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1194661  10-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194661&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetPANTAFLIX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement DGAP-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement 10-May-2021 / 19:15 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG veröffentlicht Zahlen für das 1. Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec kehrt in erstem Halbjahr 2020/21 zu deutlichem Umsatzwachstum zurück
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zum Q1/2021e sowie zum FY 2021e
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE beschließt Veränderungen im Management und setzt neues Wachstumsziel
DGAP-News: secunet übernimmt stashcat und setzt auf sicheres Messaging und Videokonferenzen
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Nachhaltiges Wachstum und starkes Ergebnis im ersten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong start into 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Sehr guter Start in das neue Jahr
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG: key preliminary financial figures for Q1 2021 above expectations - Best Q1 result in ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
EQS-News: Relief und Applied Pharma Research (APR) unterzeichnen verbindliche Absichtserklärung zum Erwerb ...
Luther und Fidal gründen unyer - eine neue globale Organisation führender internationaler ...
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical profitiert von der Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen mit dynamischem Wachstum ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: Q1 2021 - TeamViewer erzielt Rekord-Billings und stellt langfristige strategische ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Privatplatzierung (deutsch)
10.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Privatplatzierung
06.05.21
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX produziert Dokumentarfilm SOCIAL MEDIA - SOCIAL ME in Partnerschaft mit Xiaomi Deutschland - und feiert gemeinsam Weltpremiere (deutsch)
06.05.21
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG produces documentary SOCIAL MEDIA - SOCIAL ME in partnership with Xiaomi Germany - and celebrates world premiere together
06.05.21
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX produziert Dokumentarfilm SOCIAL MEDIA - SOCIAL ME in Partnerschaft mit Xiaomi Deutschland - und feiert gemeinsam Weltpremiere
12.04.21
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Das DOK.fest München startet am 05. Mai 2021 mit PANTAFLIX Streaming-Technologie (deutsch)
12.04.21
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Das DOK.fest München startet am 05. Mai 2021 mit PANTAFLIX Streaming-Technologie
12.04.21
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: DOK.fest Munich to start on May 5, 2021, with PANTAFLIX streaming technology