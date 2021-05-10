DGAP-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement 10-May-2021 / 19:15 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, May 10, 2021. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG, Munich, (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital from EUR 16,910,355 by issuing 1,691,035 new no-par value bearer shares (this corresponds to 10.0% of the current issued share capital) at an issue amount of EUR 1.21 per new share, i.e. at a total issue amount of EUR 2,046,152.35 against cash contributions partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the existing shareholders' subscription rights.

The capital increase is completely placed. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The capital increase should strengthen the balance sheet and finance the further growth of PANTAFLIX AG.

The transaction was accompanied by Hauck & Aufhäuser.

May 10, 2021

The Management Board

