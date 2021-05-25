 
DGAP-Adhoc DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Adjusts Revenue and Earnings Guidance Strongly Upwards

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.05.2021, 07:00  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Adjusts Revenue and Earnings Guidance Strongly Upwards

25-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP Adjusts Revenue and Earnings Guidance Strongly Upwards
 

Pliezausen, May 25, 2021. The Executive Board of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) has updated the guidance for the current fiscal year 2020/2021 and now expects revenues of more than EUR 440 million (previously EUR 410-420 million) and EBITDA of more than EUR 61 million (previously EUR 56-58 million). This is based on the very positive business performance in the first half of the year and the positive outlook for the newly acquired companies dna Gesellschaft für IT-Services mbH and URANO Informationssysteme GmbH.


Publication of an Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR


Disclosing Person

Max H.-H. Schaber
CEO
DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany




Contact:
Max H.-H. Schaber,
CEO DATAGROUP SE,
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
T +49-7127-970-015
F +49-7127-970-033
Claudia.Erning@datagroup.de

25-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1199991

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1199991  25-May-2021 CET/CEST

Wertpapier


