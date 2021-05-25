DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Adjusts Revenue and Earnings Guidance Strongly Upwards 25-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pliezausen, May 25, 2021. The Executive Board of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) has updated the guidance for the current fiscal year 2020/2021 and now expects revenues of more than EUR 440 million (previously EUR 410-420 million) and EBITDA of more than EUR 61 million (previously EUR 56-58 million). This is based on the very positive business performance in the first half of the year and the positive outlook for the newly acquired companies dna Gesellschaft für IT-Services mbH and URANO Informationssysteme GmbH.



Publication of an Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR



Disclosing Person

Max H.-H. Schaber

CEO

DATAGROUP SE

Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7

72124 Pliezhausen

Germany

Company: DATAGROUP SE
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S

