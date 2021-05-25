DGAP-Adhoc DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Adjusts Revenue and Earnings Guidance Strongly Upwards
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
DATAGROUP Adjusts Revenue and Earnings Guidance Strongly Upwards
Pliezausen, May 25, 2021. The Executive Board of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) has updated the guidance for the current fiscal year 2020/2021 and now expects revenues of more than EUR 440 million (previously EUR 410-420 million) and EBITDA of more than EUR 61 million (previously EUR 56-58 million). This is based on the very positive business performance in the first half of the year and the positive outlook for the newly acquired companies dna Gesellschaft für IT-Services mbH and URANO Informationssysteme GmbH.
