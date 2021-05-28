DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback IVU Traffic Technologies AG ends share buyback 28-May-2021 / 13:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN DE0007448508

Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 28 May 2021



IVU Traffic Technologies AG ends share buyback



On 10 May 2021, IVU Traffic Technologies AG has announced a share buy-back programme in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 Paragraph 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. In the period from 10 May 2021 up to and including 31 July 2021, up to 30,000 shares (ISIN DE0007448508) with a maximum value of €500,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs) were to be acquired via the stock exchange.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 10 May 2021 within the share buyback programme amounts to 28,700 shares. This corresponds to 0.16% of the share capital of IVU Traffic Technologies AG. The Executive Board has thus terminated the buyback programme.

The acquisition of the shares was carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 10 May 2021 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading)

Detailed information is available on the Company's website www.ivu.com under Investors/IVU Share.

Contact:

Dr Stefan Steck

Public & Investor Relations

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany

T +49.30.85906-0

ir@ivu.de

www.ivu.com

