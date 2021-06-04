 
Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for June 2021.

Ex Date:

 

June 16, 2021

Record Date:

 

June 17, 2021

Payable:

 

June 30, 2021

Ticker

 

Taxable Funds

 

Distribution

Per Share

 

Change From

Previous Month

HNW

 

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.

 

$0.1100

 

-

PHD

 

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc.

 

$0.0625

 

-

PHT

 

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc.

 

$0.0725

 

-

Ticker

 

Tax-Exempt Funds

 

 

Distribution

Per Share

 

Change From

Previous Month

MAV

 

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc.

 

$0.0500

 

-

MHI

 

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc.

 

$0.0475

 

-

 

 

Market
Price

