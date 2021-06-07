DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ONGOING RELATED LITIGATION 07.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") announces that further to the previously announced appointment of a committee of representation ("CoR") and the ruling for measures regarding the list of claims as referred to in Article 259 of the Dutch Bankruptcy Act (Faillissementswet), the Amsterdam District Court (the "Court") on Friday 4 June 2021 heard the requests made by certain opposing parties (i.e. Hamilton and Lancaster) for:

- interim measures related to the claim analysis (Hamilton);

- the termination of the suspension of payment proceedings (the "SoP") (Lancaster);

- certain information (Lancaster);

- the appointment of experts (Lancaster); and

- the adjournment of the creditor meeting and voting date as currently scheduled for 30 June 2021 (Lancaster).

In the hearing SIHNV opposed the Hamilton and Lancaster requests.

During and by the conclusion of the hearing, Lancaster withdrew all of its requests. As a consequence, these requests are no longer pending and do not need to be resolved by the Court.

Hamilton, however, continued with its request for interim measures. SIHNV, SIHNV's administrators and other attending parties all opposed this request. The Court will now have to resolve the issues raised by Hamilton and is expected to make an order within two weeks from 4 June 2021.

Shortly following the hearing Hamilton lodged an appeal against the 28 May 2021 decision of the Court to appoint the CoR. SIHNV will continue its defence against any attempt to disrupt the proposed global settlement and SIHNV's ongoing SoP.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

7 June 2021

