Caesarstone to Address Attendees at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered surfaces, today announced that Yuval Dagim, CEO, and Ophir Yakovian, CFO, will address attendees at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Investors section of Caesarstone’s website at www.caesarstone.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered stone countertops, used in residential and commercial buildings. Our products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used in diverse countertop applications, marked by inherent longevity. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Outdoor. For more information please visit our website: www.caesarstone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, including estimations relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures in connection thereto, expectations of the results of the Company’s business optimization initiatives, integration of recent acquisitions and its projected results of operations. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, both known or unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on end-consumers, the global economy and the Company’s business and results of operations; raw material shortages and prices and effects of challenges in global shipping; the ability of the company to realign aspects of its business based on the business optimization initiatives, the strength of the home renovation and construction sectors; intense competitive pressures; the outcome of silicosis and other bodily injury claims; regulatory requirements relating to hazards associated with exposure to silica dust; efficiently manufacture our products and managing changes in production and supply chain; economic conditions within any of our key existing markets changes in raw material prices; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the success of our expansion efforts in the United States; unpredictability of seasonal fluctuations in revenues; disturbances to the Company’s operations or the operations of its suppliers, distributors, customers or other third parties and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

