APi Group Announces Participation in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) announced today that its senior management will be participating in a fireside chat during the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The audio and presentation materials may be accessed through links on the “Investor Relations” page of APi’s website at www.apigroupcorp.com. Interested parties should check the Company’s website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentation will also be available for replay on the APi website for approximately 30 days.