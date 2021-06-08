 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures Mai 2021 / Increase in forecast

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.06.2021, 10:19  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures Mai 2021 / Increase in forecast

08-Jun-2021 / 10:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Preliminary financial figures Mai 2021 / Increase in forecast

 

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

For the period January to May 2021, the Einhell Group generated revenues of around € 383 million in comparison with the previous year of € 273.1 million.

Due to the business development which was much stronger than expected, especially in April and Mai 2021, and very high level of orders the Board of Directors increases its forecast. The Einhell Group now expects revenues of around € 800 million and a pre-tax yield of around 8.0%.

Despite a number of challenges like significant increase in freight rates due to shortage of freight resources, increased prices for sea freight to the destination ports relevant for Einhell and risen raw material prices, the board is very confident about the further course of business.

The regular strategy review assumes revenues of € 1.0 billion by the year 2025.

Landau/Isar, 8 June 2021

The Board of Directors

08-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
Fax: +49 (0)9951-942-293
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1205445

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1205445  08-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205445&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEinhell Germany Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Sehr schöne Unterbewertung bei der Hans Einhell AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures Mai 2021 / Increase in forecast DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures Mai 2021 / Increase in forecast 08-Jun-2021 / 10:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: adesso founds adesso Nordics in Finland / Expansion into the Northern European Region
DGAP-News: Erlebnis Akademie AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 - seit heute alle Standorte geöffnet
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf €21,00 bis ...
DGAP-News: Megawatt mobilisiert für IP-Studie bei 'Cobalt Hill-Projekt'
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG erhöht Dividende auf EUR 0,28 je Aktie; Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz neues Mitglied des ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
11:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch
10:19 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Mai 2021 / Erhöhung der Prognose (deutsch)
10:19 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Mai 2021 / Erhöhung der Prognose
27.05.21
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
27.05.21
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch
27.05.21
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
27.05.21
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch
27.05.21
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
27.05.21
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch