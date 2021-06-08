DGAP-Adhoc Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures Mai 2021 / Increase in forecast
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Preliminary financial figures Mai 2021 / Increase in forecast
Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:
For the period January to May 2021, the Einhell Group generated revenues of around € 383 million in comparison with the previous year of € 273.1 million.
Due to the business development which was much stronger than expected, especially in April and Mai 2021, and very high level of orders the Board of Directors increases its forecast. The Einhell Group now expects revenues of around € 800 million and a pre-tax yield of around 8.0%.
Despite a number of challenges like significant increase in freight rates due to shortage of freight resources, increased prices for sea freight to the destination ports relevant for Einhell and risen raw material prices, the board is very confident about the further course of business.
The regular strategy review assumes revenues of € 1.0 billion by the year 2025.
Landau/Isar, 8 June 2021
The Board of Directors
08-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9951-942-166
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9951-942-293
|E-mail:
|helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005654933, DE0005654909
|WKN:
|565493, 565490
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1205445
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1205445 08-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Sehr schöne Unterbewertung bei der Hans Einhell AG
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare