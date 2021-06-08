DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures Mai 2021 / Increase in forecast 08-Jun-2021 / 10:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary financial figures Mai 2021 / Increase in forecast

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

For the period January to May 2021, the Einhell Group generated revenues of around € 383 million in comparison with the previous year of € 273.1 million.

Due to the business development which was much stronger than expected, especially in April and Mai 2021, and very high level of orders the Board of Directors increases its forecast. The Einhell Group now expects revenues of around € 800 million and a pre-tax yield of around 8.0%.

Despite a number of challenges like significant increase in freight rates due to shortage of freight resources, increased prices for sea freight to the destination ports relevant for Einhell and risen raw material prices, the board is very confident about the further course of business.

The regular strategy review assumes revenues of € 1.0 billion by the year 2025.

Landau/Isar, 8 June 2021

The Board of Directors

