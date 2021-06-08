

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.06.2021 / 13:09

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dirk Last name(s): Roesing

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of AURELIUS Management SE

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

3912001SWR0QKOSUHR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 26 EUR 1300 EUR 26 EUR 1300 EUR 26 EUR 2600 EUR 26 EUR 1716 EUR 26 EUR 29328 EUR 26 EUR 131742 EUR 26 EUR 169078 EUR 26 EUR 99580 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 26 EUR 436644 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

