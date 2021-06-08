 
Twist Bioscience Begins Shipping of Synthetic RNA Controls for Kappa (B.1.617.1) SARS-CoV-2 Variants for Development of Accurate Tests

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 14:00   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it has started shipping its synthetic RNA reference controls for the SARS-CoV-2 Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant strain. The company is also working on controls for the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (B.1.617.2) and B.1.617.3 variants. All three variants were first identified in India.

“The number of people receiving vaccinations in the United States and many other countries continues to grow rapidly,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Unfortunately, India is experiencing a massive outbreak and overwhelming challenge with new viral variants and a largely unvaccinated population. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide tools to eradicate this virus worldwide, including positive RNA controls that can be used in tests that monitor and detect new variants of SARS-CoV-2 as well as a full line of products to fight infectious disease.”

For more information on the Twist products to combat COVID-19, including a full suite of NGS testing panels to help track the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 strains, please visit: https://www.twistbioscience.com/coronavirus-research-tools.

In March 2020, Twist launched its first synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA distinct reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both next-generation sequencing (NGS) and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assays to test for SARS-CoV-2. These controls continue to be included in many different assays worldwide and can be used to determine the limit of detection, monitor day-to-day test variations and are included on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website as reference materials for SARS-CoV-2. Twist has subsequently released additional SARS-CoV-2 controls to cover the evolution of the virus and remains committed to using its DNA synthesis platform to offer valuable products that improve health and sustainability.

The Twist synthetic controls are designed based on specific SARS-CoV-2 variants, cover the full viral genome and are sequence-verified. For customers interested in alternative variants of SARS-CoV-2, or synthetic RNA or DNA controls for other sequences, Twist can provide custom controls in multiple formats. Twist also offers a suite of research tools, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) products for SARS-CoV-2 as well as a broad respiratory panel and the most comprehensive viral panel.

