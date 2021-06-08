PagerDuty and JFrog Announce Integrations for DevOps & Security Lifecycle

“Traditionally, information security was a bottleneck in software delivery,” said Timm Hoyt, global vice president of partners & alliances at PagerDuty. “This new integration will not only help remove this bottleneck but help organizations thrive when resolving incidents. We’re proud to partner with JFrog and provide a solution that helps teams manage urgent, mission critical work that is essential to keeping digital services always on.”

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced new integrations with JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company. The integrations with JFrog Xray and JFrog Pipelines - both part of the JFrog DevOps Platform - allow customers to observe their entire software delivery lifecycle, understanding any changes, and identifying security issues throughout the process. This end-to-end DevOps solution includes DevSecOps, DevOps Observability and Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) Monitoring for on-prem hybrid and Multi-Cloud deployments.

With the JFrog Xray-PagerDuty integration, DevSecOps teams can receive PagerDuty notifications for open source security vulnerabilities and license compliance violations detected by Xray’s continuous scanning of packages and container images to quickly fix the issues. PagerDuty can then turn any security or license policy alert into an incident report. This is useful to proactively manage security and compliance across the software development and release lifecycle, customize notifications, and receive a continuously updated list of impacted components and their associated dependencies.

With JFrog Pipelines and PagerDuty, users can simplify and streamline how to identify faulty builds that impact production environments. IT operators can quickly detect incidents, determine root causes, roll back builds and shrink resolution time. This helps IT operators and developers become more productive, determine what has changed within their environment, and makes them better able to prevent outages and increase the uptime, stability and reliability of business-critical applications and digital services.

“We are excited to partner with PagerDuty. The integration of our leading solutions -- the end-to-end, universal DevOps Platform from JFrog, and PagerDuty’s digital operations management capabilities -- enable DevOps teams with powerful observability and incident management throughout the DevOps lifecycle,” said Steve Chin, Vice President of Developer Relations, JFrog.

To learn more about the integration of JFrog and PagerDuty products, register for PagerDuty Summit from June 22-25, 2021 and tune in for the session “The Power of AIOps” by Mitra Goswami.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

About JFrog

JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) is on a “Liquid Software” mission to enable the flow of software updates seamlessly and securely from the developer’s keystrokes to production. JFrog’s end-to-end, Universal, Hybrid DevOps Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog’s Platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services (with free tier) on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of developers and thousands of customers, including the majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their DevOps pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005053/en/