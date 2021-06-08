 
checkAd

PagerDuty and JFrog Announce Integrations for DevOps & Security Lifecycle

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced new integrations with JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company. The integrations with JFrog Xray and JFrog Pipelines - both part of the JFrog DevOps Platform - allow customers to observe their entire software delivery lifecycle, understanding any changes, and identifying security issues throughout the process. This end-to-end DevOps solution includes DevSecOps, DevOps Observability and Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) Monitoring for on-prem hybrid and Multi-Cloud deployments.

“Traditionally, information security was a bottleneck in software delivery,” said Timm Hoyt, global vice president of partners & alliances at PagerDuty. “This new integration will not only help remove this bottleneck but help organizations thrive when resolving incidents. We’re proud to partner with JFrog and provide a solution that helps teams manage urgent, mission critical work that is essential to keeping digital services always on.”

With the JFrog Xray-PagerDuty integration, DevSecOps teams can receive PagerDuty notifications for open source security vulnerabilities and license compliance violations detected by Xray’s continuous scanning of packages and container images to quickly fix the issues. PagerDuty can then turn any security or license policy alert into an incident report. This is useful to proactively manage security and compliance across the software development and release lifecycle, customize notifications, and receive a continuously updated list of impacted components and their associated dependencies.

With JFrog Pipelines and PagerDuty, users can simplify and streamline how to identify faulty builds that impact production environments. IT operators can quickly detect incidents, determine root causes, roll back builds and shrink resolution time. This helps IT operators and developers become more productive, determine what has changed within their environment, and makes them better able to prevent outages and increase the uptime, stability and reliability of business-critical applications and digital services.

“We are excited to partner with PagerDuty. The integration of our leading solutions -- the end-to-end, universal DevOps Platform from JFrog, and PagerDuty’s digital operations management capabilities -- enable DevOps teams with powerful observability and incident management throughout the DevOps lifecycle,” said Steve Chin, Vice President of Developer Relations, JFrog.

To learn more about the integration of JFrog and PagerDuty products, register for PagerDuty Summit from June 22-25, 2021 and tune in for the session “The Power of AIOps” by Mitra Goswami.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

About JFrog

JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) is on a “Liquid Software” mission to enable the flow of software updates seamlessly and securely from the developer’s keystrokes to production. JFrog’s end-to-end, Universal, Hybrid DevOps Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog’s Platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services (with free tier) on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of developers and thousands of customers, including the majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their DevOps pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

PagerDuty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PagerDuty and JFrog Announce Integrations for DevOps & Security Lifecycle PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced new integrations with JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company. The integrations with JFrog Xray and JFrog Pipelines - both part of the JFrog …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
PagerDuty Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
26.05.21
JFrog Unveils New Industry-First Capabilities for Its DevOps Platform To Enhance Binary Lifecycle Management at Scale
26.05.21
JFrog Releases the Industry’s First Private Distribution Network for Software Updates to Accelerate Large-Scale Application Delivery
25.05.21
JFrog to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
18.05.21
PagerDuty Hires Timm Hoyt VP of Global Partners and Alliances to Bolster Its Partner-first Sales Strategy
14.05.21
PagerDuty to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on June 3, 2021
13.05.21
JFrog to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May
11.05.21
JFrog's Solution for Open Source Security, JFrog Xray, Achieves Red Hat Vulnerability Scanner Certification