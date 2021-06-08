Snowflake Launches “Powered By Snowflake” Program To Help Companies Build, Operate and Grow Applications in the Data Cloud

The program will give partners access to various levels of benefits and opportunities to provide applications and deliver value to their customers.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced Powered by Snowflake, a Snowflake Partner Network program specifically designed to accelerate the ability of companies and application developers to deliver differentiated applications by supporting them across all stages of the application journey in Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

The Powered by Snowflake program will enable partners to:

Build better applications with faster engineering velocity by leveraging design resources from Snowflake. Resources include access to technical experts, workshops, and help designing the right data architecture for the application including best practices, reference architectures and step-by-step guides.

Drive awareness and adoption by co-marketing with Snowflake through joint solution content, and campaigns like webinars, office hours, and events.

Optimize performance by working with Support Engineers who specialize in app development use cases to help with alerts, troubleshooting, and insights on support issues and operations.

“Hundreds of companies from the largest enterprises to early-stage startups have built amazing applications, and often their entire businesses on top of Snowflake,” Snowflake SVP of Product Christian Kleinerman said. “Based on their feedback, we developed the Powered by Snowflake program to make it even easier for software innovators to bring groundbreaking applications to market that redefine industry standards and supercharge business growth.”

BlackRock, a leader in investment management, is creating the future of the Investment Management industry with its solution, Aladdin Data Cloud, powered by Snowflake. BlackRock’s Aladdin Data Cloud, delivers a managed data solution that allows companies to combine Aladdin portfolio data with non-Aladdin data, analyze it faster, and create custom applications and dashboards using Aladdin Studio—BlackRock’s platform for developers.

“BlackRock partnered with Snowflake for its unique ability to meet the diverse requirements of Aladdin clients,” said Daniel Gourvitch, Global Head of Platform, Aladdin. “With the Powered by Snowflake program, we are bringing the Aladdin Data Cloud to market to address the evolving needs of the investment management community with the goal of making data more accessible and actionable.”