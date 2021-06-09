 
Halberd Corporation Undertakes Process Toward the Elimination of Alzheimer’s Disease

Autor: Accesswire
JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) commences experimentations to eradicate three of the principal components of Alzheimer's Disease. By eliminating these three critical antigens, which form the basis …

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) commences experimentations to eradicate three of the principal components of Alzheimer's Disease. By eliminating these three critical antigens, which form the basis for neurofibrillary tangles in the brain, Halberd believes that its patented extracorporeal treatment process can slow or stop the progress of the disease.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd Corporation's Chief Technical Officer and the inventor of Halberd's technology, stated, "We believe the most efficient methodology to eliminate the building blocks of neurofibrillary tangles is to physically remove them from cerebral spinal fluid (CSF). Because of the blood-brain barrier, we believe effective treatment cannot be delivered through ingested or injected medications. Throughout history, this fact has been an impenetrable obstacle to combating Alzheimer's Disease -- until now. Halberd's approach, by contrast to all prior attempts, operates directly at the source - on cerebral spinal fluid. We believe that our approach is the only possible way to overcome the blood-brain barrier issue."

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO, commented, "We have already secured the necessary antibodies against Tau, Phosphorylated Tau and Beta Amyloid, which are recognized as the three principal building blocks which have been linked to the onset of Alzheimer's Disease (AD). As we have done successfully in the past with other medical maladies, we are now in the process of conjoining metallic nanoparticles to these antibodies via our patent-pending process. The presence of the metallic nanoparticles conjoined to the antibodies permits eradication of the Alzheimer's Disease-causing antigens through radiofrequency (RF) and/or laser emissive energy exposure."

"We are now tuning our RF and laser equipment by targeting readily available E. coli antigens for eradication. E. coli has been linked to meningitis and sepsis deaths of three-quarters of a million Americans each year. Given our initial test results to date, we have a high degree of confidence that our AD experimentation will succeed. After completion of our E. coli testing in CSF, we will immediately proceed to eliminate the three Alzheimer's Disease antigens from CSF using the same RF and/or laser eradication methodology."

