Superior Industries Announces Publication of Inaugural UN Global Compact Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021   

Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, today announced the publication of its 2021 UN Global Compact Sustainability Report.

This inaugural report summarizes the Company’s commitment to be environmentally and socially responsible, and highlights the Company’s initiatives, goals, and achievements related to ethics, its business, employees and communities, as well as the environment, in alignment with the Principles of the UN Global Compact and the CDP disclosure framework.

“Environmental protection, as well as occupational health and safety have been top priorities at Superior for many years. As such, we have focused on implementing numerous initiatives to reduce our environmental footprint, increase safety standards, and protect the health of our employees. To enhance our communications around these efforts and our continued progress, we have launched our first global Sustainability Report through the UN Global Compact to better showcase Superior’s Environmental, Social, and Governance practices,” commented Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior. “We look forward to reporting on the advancement of our sustainability efforts as we further realize our commitments and enhance our corporate stewardship practices well into the future.”

The release of the Company’s 2021 UN Global Compact Sustainability Report follows the launch of the Superior ESG & Sustainability webpage. To learn more and to download the full report, please visit www.supind.com/esg-sustainability.html.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

