3M and Eko confirm launch of new Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope in Europe

BRACKNELL, England, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world of healthcare and its dependence on auscultation continues to evolve, digital technology is being introduced to meet the advancing demands of the industry. To meet these changing needs, 3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko formed a collaboration that has married best-in-class 3M Littmann stethoscope technology with advanced Eko digital innovations. The 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope, which has quickly become a popular choice among physicians in the United States over the last six months 1 , has launched in the United Kingdom & Ireland.

The new 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope offers clinicians access to both analogue and digital auscultation options and can connect to Eko's software app via Bluetooth. The Littmann CORE Stethoscope offers access to additional benefits including:

User can switch from analogue listening to digital

up to 40x at peak frequency, versus mechanical Seven sound amplification levels

Provides active noise cancelation

Connects to Eko software on a smart device to visualise, record, store & share auscultation assessment

"3M Littmann Stethoscopes is a pioneer in auscultation innovation and quality, and today, we are introducing our most advanced stethoscope yet to Europe," said Kristi Barnett, senior director, 3M Medical Devices. "The new 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope combines the superior acoustics of the Littmann Cardiology IV Stethoscope with Eko's digital technology and software to aid and enhance a clinician's auscultation assessments."

The collaboration between 3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko brings together two innovative companies that are focused on delivering comprehensive health care solutions to drive better patient outcomes.

"For clinicians, listening is a gateway to making critical diagnoses. Being able to confidently assess heart and lung sounds helps ensure the best cardiac and pulmonary care possible," said Connor Landgraf, co-founder and CEO, Eko. "Partnering with 3M Littmann Stethoscopes allows us to incorporate the power of our digital and machine learning technology alongside the stethoscope trusted by millions of clinicians worldwide, which can help impact patient outcomes and quality of care in Europe. Combining the 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope with the Eko software platform helps clinicians elevate cardiopulmonary care to a whole new level."