 
checkAd

Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 13:07  |  43   |   |   

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peplink has achieved certification for T-Mobile's US 5G network. Several 5G routers are immediately available to let businesses achieve 5G speeds for any edge location. This 5G portfolio of routers includes Peplink's SpeedFusion technology, allowing customers to use 5G for wireline replacement, fiber failover, fixed wireless access and other critical use cases.

The approved 5G devices include:

Transit 5G - The Transit 5G offers a single 5G connection with LTE CAT 20 failover. With a variety of power input options and ruggedized hardware, the transit 5G is perfect for a variety of mobile and fixed location uses like in vehicles, kiosks, retail stores, restaurants, and small branch offices or remote employees.

Balance 310 5G - The B310 5G enables a variety of hybrid connectivity options for enterprise branch offices. It includes both a 5G radio and a separate 4G radio, so two connections can be used for added reliability and capacity. The B310 5G also supports a variety of wired WANs and a total of over 2Gbps of speed to provide seamless failover to the bonded hybrid 5G/4G via Peplink's SpeedFusion technology.

MBX 5G - The MBX is Peplink's Mission Critical powerhouse. The MBX uses Peplink's SpeedFusion bandwidth bonding to combine 4x 5G/LTE Cat 20 modems for the ultimate bandwidth and reliability. The MBX is a great fit for a variety of scenarios that cannot afford even seconds of downtime or slowness. Whether it is to support a critical facility with limited wireline options, or to enable advanced mobile connectivity for emergency services, broadcasters - Enterprises and Governments alike benefit from the ability to bond 4x 5G connections to always keep them connected.

"The approval from T-Mobile gives Enterprises a 5G device that won't let them down like consumer devices often do," Keith Chau, General Manager of Peplink said. "SpeedFusion enhances the ability of 5G in Enterprise connectivity by using T-Mobile's 5G network as the primary or backup connection"

Find out more about Peplink's 5G solutions at 5G with Peplink

About Peplink

Peplink is the leader in SD-WAN solutions. Peplink's SpeedFusion SD-WAN routers have been deployed around the world, helping thousands of customers from varied industries to increase bandwidth and enhance Internet reliability. Our complete product line includes models for businesses of all sizes and provides an award-winning Internet experience for customers. https://www.peplink.com

Enquiries:

marketing@peplink.com

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peplink has achieved certification for T-Mobile's US 5G network. Several 5G routers are immediately available to let businesses achieve 5G speeds for any edge location. This 5G portfolio of routers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zeus Industrial Products to Integrate Catheter-Based Contract Manufacturer CathX Medical
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Planful Debuts "Predict: Signals," a Native AI and ML Anomaly Detection Technology for FP&A
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Peijia Medical Partners with inQB8 for US Incubator and Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement (TTVR) ...
Hello Pal Comments on Market Activity at the Request of IIROC
Demand for Precise and Effective Treatment Accelerating Stereotactic Planning Software Spending Analysis Market Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Saudi Arabia Pharma Logistics Market is expected to reach about USD 900 Million by the year ending 2025: Ken Research
Smarkets raises Series B funding round to supercharge international and domestic growth
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
VeChain, Together With DNV, Enables Renji Hospital To Launch The World's First Blockchain-based IVF ...
170-Year-Old SINGER Brand Continues to Innovate the Art of Sewing
The Moroccan Digital Development Agency and GrowIN Portugal Launch an Initiative to Support ...
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus