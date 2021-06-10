DGAP-News APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.
10 June 2021
APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option
Disclosure after the end of the stabilisation period in accordance with Article 6 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures
Following the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 29 April 2021 and the notifications on the implementation of stabilisation measures dated 19 May 2021, 28 May 2021 and 10 June 2021, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, Germany ("Stabilisation Manager"), in its function as stabilisation manager has informed APONTIS PHARMA AG, Monheim am Rhein, Germany ("Issuer"), (contact person: Sven Pauly; phone: +49 2173 89 55 4900) on 10 June 2020 that the Stabilisation Manager terminated the stabilisations (within the meaning of Art. 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)) by the end of 10 June 2021. The Issuer, therefore, discloses the following information:
The Securities:
|Issuer:
|APONTIS PHARMA AG
Guarantor
(if applicable):
|n/a
Aggregate nominal amount of the offer
(excluding over-allotment option):
|4,600,000
|Description:
Ordinary shares with no par value
Wertpapier
