DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option 10.06.2021 / 21:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

10 June 2021

APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

Disclosure after the end of the stabilisation period in accordance with Article 6 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 29 April 2021 and the notifications on the implementation of stabilisation measures dated 19 May 2021, 28 May 2021 and 10 June 2021, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, Germany ("Stabilisation Manager"), in its function as stabilisation manager has informed APONTIS PHARMA AG, Monheim am Rhein, Germany ("Issuer"), (contact person: Sven Pauly; phone: +49 2173 89 55 4900) on 10 June 2020 that the Stabilisation Manager terminated the stabilisations (within the meaning of Art. 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)) by the end of 10 June 2021. The Issuer, therefore, discloses the following information:

The Securities: