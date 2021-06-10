 
checkAd

DGAP-News APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.06.2021, 21:23  |  77   |   |   

DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

10.06.2021 / 21:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

10 June 2021

APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

Disclosure after the end of the stabilisation period in accordance with Article 6 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 29 April 2021 and the notifications on the implementation of stabilisation measures dated 19 May 2021, 28 May 2021 and 10 June 2021, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, Germany ("Stabilisation Manager"), in its function as stabilisation manager has informed APONTIS PHARMA AG, Monheim am Rhein, Germany ("Issuer"), (contact person: Sven Pauly; phone: +49 2173 89 55 4900) on 10 June 2020 that the Stabilisation Manager terminated the stabilisations (within the meaning of Art. 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)) by the end of 10 June 2021. The Issuer, therefore, discloses the following information:

The Securities:

Issuer: APONTIS PHARMA AG
Guarantor
(if applicable): 		n/a
Aggregate nominal amount of the offer
(excluding over-allotment option): 		4,600,000
Description: Ordinary shares with no par value
Seite 1 von 4
APONTIS PHARMA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option 10.06.2021 / 21:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj considers issuance of subordinated perpetual capital notes and announces ...
Photon Energy Group gibt Prognose für seine langfristige Wachstumsstrategie bekannt
DGAP-News: SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution im Handel mit digitalen Währungen: Nimiq OASIS erreicht direkte Kompatibilität ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Commitment for more sustainability: CECONOMY joins the 'Green Consumption Pledge ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Deutliche Mehrheit für Vorschlag einer Wahldividende
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Gelsenkirchen-Schalke 04 e.V.: Dr. Jens Buchta verlässt den Aufsichtsrat des FC Schalke 04
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung - Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisierungsmitteilung - Teilweise Ausübung der Greenshoe-Option
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
10.06.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures
28.05.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen (deutsch)
28.05.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
28.05.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures
20.05.21
Apontis Pharma verbessert das operative Ergebnis
20.05.21
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG Trading Update: Starkes Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum mit Single Pills setzt sich in den ersten vier Monaten 2021 fort (deutsch)