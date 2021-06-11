Aves One AG expands portfolio by around EUR 110 million with rail acquisitions

 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.06.2021, 11:01  |  17   |   |   

11.06.2021 / 11:01
Corporate News

Hamburg, June 11, 2021 - Aves One AG, an owner of durable rail assets, has signed further acquisitions to expand its rail portfolio. In total, transactions with a volume of around EUR 110 million have been agreed for tank, intermodal and freight wagons. Around half of the deliveries are scheduled to be made in the course of the current fiscal year. As a result, the new wagons will contribute to further growth in earnings and assets in the 2021 financial year. The remaining units will be delivered by 2023.

In addition, around 126 tank and intermodal wagons with a volume of around EUR 11.5 million were added to the portfolio in the first quarter of 2021. This brings the rail portfolio to more than 11,100 units as of March 31, 2021 - an increase of 6.7 percent year-on-year. After full delivery of the newly acquired rail assets, the rail asset volume would rise to more than EUR 850 million. This represents an increase of almost 15 percent compared to March 31, 2021.

"Our pipeline underscores our growth trajectory in an attractive market environment. We are currently experiencing high demand for our rail assets. This is reflected not least in the fact that we have been able to steadily increase our utilization rate over the course of the year. Accordingly, we are in a good position for the rest of the year," explains Tobias Aulich, Member of the Management Board of Aves One AG.

About Aves One AG

Aves One AG is an asset owner of durable rail assets with a modern and profitable freight wagon portfolio. Aves One is an established participant in the European rail freight market. Its strategy is geared towards continuous optimisation and further expansion of its rail portfolio. With its registered office in Hamburg, Aves One AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A168114; WKN: A16811).

Further information
www.avesone.com

Contact
Aves One AG
Tobias Aulich, Management Board
T +49 (40) 238 304 600
E ir@avesone.com


Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London
