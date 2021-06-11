 
Motorcar Parts of America Receives Extra Miler Award From AutoZone

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 17:45  |  45   |   |   

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced it received AutoZone’s Extra Miler award for outstanding service at the automotive retailer’s Vendor Summit held virtually this week.

The Extra Miler award is presented annually to a select group of AutoZone’s several hundred suppliers who are unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected.

“Product quality, technical excellence and superior customer service are daily commitments throughout our organization. We are gratified to be included in this elite group of AutoZone suppliers and look forward to continuing mutual success,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company’s electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2020 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Wertpapier


