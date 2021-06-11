 
checkAd

Hop-on Schedules Investor Video Call on digitalage.com and IPR Licensing Opportunities

Autor: Accesswire
11.06.2021, 20:50  |  65   |   |   

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is calling for an upcoming investor meeting to discuss the latest developments and plans. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 1:00 …

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is calling for an upcoming investor meeting to discuss the latest developments and plans. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 1:00 PM US Pacific Time.

Foto: Accesswire

The agenda is currently set to include the following topics:

  • IPR Licensing Opportunities
  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Technology Investments and Partnerships
  • Timelines for Website and App Features, Beta Launch
  • PR Team and Outreach Campaigns
  • Team Members
  • Fair and Equitable Revenue Models and Projections
  • Addressing Numerous Problems with Modern Social Media
  • Benefits of IPFS Distributed File Storage
  • Realtime Peer-to-Peer Communications
  • Content Protection and Digital Rights Management Platform
  • Our Plans with Augmented Reality, Innovative User Experiences, Media Consumption Paradigms

The shareholder meeting will be held online via Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/93229532748?pwd=TXhCZk03VGRJOFNha28zbk00RXNHZz09

Meeting ID: 932 2953 2748

Passcode: 835858

One tap mobile

+16699009128,,93229532748#,*835858# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,93229532748#,,,,*835858# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location:

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 932 2953 2748

Passcode: 835858

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aeCIM4KXPg

About Hop-on
Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone, to the upcoming digitalAge decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

Peter Michaels, CEO
contact@hop-on.com
+1-949-756-9008
www.Hop-on.com
twitter.com/hpnn

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651472/Hop-on-Schedules-Investor-Video-Call ...

Foto: Accesswire
Hop-on Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hop-on Schedules Investor Video Call on digitalage.com and IPR Licensing Opportunities TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is calling for an upcoming investor meeting to discuss the latest developments and plans. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 1:00 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evolution Petroleum to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual East ...
Pure Extraction Corp.: Purx Signs Two Definitive Agreements with AVL Powertrain UK and Ballard ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Dividend Declaration
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, Velox Insurance, and US Air Purifiers That ...
AdvanceTC Issues Updated Investor Guide, Unique Position In The Satellite And Space Market
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders
Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative ...
GlobeX Data Issues Stock Options to Directors and Officers
TortoiseEcofin Announces Index Updates for Second Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Hop-on’s Digitalage(TM) Manifesto for Web 3.0 Social Media and Digital Rights Platform