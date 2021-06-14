Skillsoft, a Global Leader in Corporate Digital Learning, Debuts on New York Stock Exchange

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, announced that its common stock will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “SKIL” today at the market open. This follows the completion of Software Luxembourg Holding S.A.’s merger with Churchill Capital Corp II and combination with Global Knowledge Training LLC (“Global Knowledge”) on June 11, 2021, with the combined company now operating as Skillsoft.

Skillsoft is moving forward as one of the industry's largest and most profitable digital learning companies, focused on helping organizations build a future-fit workforce, skilled and ready for the jobs of tomorrow. The Company serves a blue-chip enterprise customer base that includes approximately 70% of the Fortune 1000, customers in over 160 countries and more than 45 million learners globally. The Company’s solutions are an advantage for the entire enterprise, enabling organizations to overcome critical skill gaps and drive demonstrable behavior-change while generating ROI at scale. Skillsoft operates with an attractive business model, characterized by recurring revenue, strong free cash flow conversion, high operating leverage and low capital requirements. With a global salesforce and footprint, and a strong, deleveraged balance sheet, Skillsoft is well-positioned to drive growth and value creation both organically and through acquisitions in the rapidly growing digital learning industry.

Jeffery R. Tarr, Skillsoft’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “As the new Skillsoft, we will further build on our enterprise learning solutions to help companies prepare for the future of work. Together with Global Knowledge, we will serve our customers with unmatched learning technologies and the industry’s most comprehensive suite of premium and original content – including the deepest library of technology & developer curricula – delivered on an open learning platform. With an unparalleled global reach and the financial flexibility to drive sustained organic and acquired growth, we see tremendous opportunities to expand our capabilities, solidify our leadership position and create value for our shareowners, customers, learners, team members and other stakeholders.”