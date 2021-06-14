 
checkAd

APi Group Announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 13:31  |  29   |   |   

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) today announced that APi Group DE, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private offering, subject to market and other customary conditions. The Notes are being offered solely to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and certain of the Company’s existing and future domestic subsidiaries.

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay all outstanding indebtedness under the outstanding incremental $250 million term loan incurred on October 22, 2020 and the remainder of the net proceeds to repay outstanding indebtedness under the $1.2 billion term loan incurred on October 1, 2019 and for other general corporate purposes, as well as transaction fees and expenses.

No assurance can be given that the offering of the Notes will be completed, or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is completed. The Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, of any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the completion and timing of the offering of the Notes, and the Company’s planned use of any proceeds from the offering of the Notes. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, market and other general economic conditions, the Company’s and the initial purchasers’ ability to satisfy the conditions required to close the offering of the Notes, the Company’s perception of future availability of equity or debt financing needed to fund its businesses and the risk factors set forth in the periodic reports and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

APi Group Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

APi Group Announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) today announced that APi Group DE, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
EOS imaging: Opening of a Period of Early Redemption for the Bondholders From June 14 to July 13, 2021
New Study Investigates the Impact of ORi-Guided Oxygen Titration on Hyperoxemia-Mediated Morbidity ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
APi Group Announces Participation in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference