|
Nordex SE informs about potential order for 1 GW wind farm in Australia
Hamburg, 14 June 2021. Nordex SE ("Nordex" or the "Company"; ISIN: DE000A0D6554) and Acciona Energía are in advanced negotiations of contracts and are about to reach agreement in principle for the supply and installation of up to 180 Nordex N163/5.X wind turbines of Nordex's Delta4000 series to Acciona Energía's MacIntyre wind precinct in the State of Queensland (Australia). The development there comprises the MacIntyre wind farm with an estimated capacity of 923 MW and the Karara wind farm of approx. 102.6 MW, taking the total capacity planned to be installed and operational by 2024 to about 1,026 MW. The Company expects to conclude negotiations and sign definitive agreements in the coming weeks for the projects to become firm order intake before yearend 2021. Further updates on this potential order intake will be provided within the Company's regular reporting.
Contact:
Nordex SE
Head of Investor Relations
Felix Zander
phone: 040 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com
|
Wertpapier
