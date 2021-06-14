 
DGAP-Adhoc Nordex SE informs about potential order for 1 GW wind farm in Australia

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE informs about potential order for 1 GW wind farm in Australia

14-Jun-2021 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex SE informs about potential order for 1 GW wind farm in Australia

Hamburg, 14 June 2021. Nordex SE ("Nordex" or the "Company"; ISIN: DE000A0D6554) and Acciona Energía are in advanced negotiations of contracts and are about to reach agreement in principle for the supply and installation of up to 180 Nordex N163/5.X wind turbines of Nordex's Delta4000 series to Acciona Energía's MacIntyre wind precinct in the State of Queensland (Australia). The development there comprises the MacIntyre wind farm with an estimated capacity of 923 MW and the Karara wind farm of approx. 102.6 MW, taking the total capacity planned to be installed and operational by 2024 to about 1,026 MW. The Company expects to conclude negotiations and sign definitive agreements in the coming weeks for the projects to become firm order intake before yearend 2021. Further updates on this potential order intake will be provided within the Company's regular reporting.


Contact:
Nordex SE
Head of Investor Relations
Felix Zander
phone: 040 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com

14-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1207694

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1207694  14-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

