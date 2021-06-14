 
checkAd

VIEX Capital Comments on Disingenuous Director Candidate Q&A Issued by KVH Industries, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 20:30  |  52   |   |   

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC and the other participants in its solicitation (collectively, the “VIEX-led investor group” or “we”) today issued the below statement in response to the director candidate Q&A released by KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) (“KVH” or the “Company”) on June 14, 2021. The VIEX-led investor group is seeking to elect two highly-qualified individuals – John Mutch and Eric Singer – to KVH’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 17, 2021.

“We contend that KVH’s 11th-hour nominee Q&A is just another disingenuous ploy – one that stockholders should closely scrutinize and reject. This morning’s written Q&A, which appears to be full of consult-manufactured spin, seems to have been developed to win the support of large institutional stockholders focused on important environmental, social and governance considerations. However, we question how any governance-conscious institution could find this Q&A persuasive when the Company’s nominees were not asked several critical questions, including:

  • Were you identified by an independent search firm or were you identified by one of the Company’s defensive advisors, who you worked with in the past?
  • How would you work to hold management accountable given that founder and chairman Martin Kits van Heyningen is also KVH’s long-serving chief executive officer?
  • How would you address the institutional nepotism given that Mr. Kits van Heyningen has multiple family members working at KVH?
  • How should the Board rebuild stockholder trust after spending at least 5% of the Company’s cash position on this proxy fight (which the VIEX-led investor group, that beneficially owns nearly 10% of the company’s outstanding stock, would have settled for one designee)?
  • Was it sound governance for the Board to authorize at least $2 million in proxy fight expenses when KVH does not appear to have repaid its nearly $7 million government loan under the Paycheck Protection Program?
  • Given that KVH’s corporate governance policies have been rebuked by leading independent proxy firms over the past week, what enhancements would you suggest?

After two decades of abysmal financial performance and insular governance practices, Mr. Kits van Heyningen and his hand-picked directors should not be allowed to continue carrying out their own refreshment efforts. Stockholders should also remember that VIEX has highlighted that each of KVH’s nominees have past ties to the Company’s defense advisors.

Despite KVH’s ongoing attempts to misrepresent the PLX case and smear the VIEX nominees, we hope stockholders see through the smokescreen. An objective review of our nominees versus the Company’s nominees should yield a clear conclusion: Eric Singer and John Mutch have superior governance acumen, ownership perspectives and turnaround experience in the tech sector. They can help fix the broken culture in KVH’s boardroom.”

***

WE URGE STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE ON THE WHITE PROXY CARD TO ELECT THE VIEX SLATE

AS A REMINDER, GLASS LEWIS HAS ENDORSED VIEX’S CASE FOR CHANGE

CONTACT INFO@SARATOGAPROXY.COM WITH ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING HOW TO VOTE

KVH Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VIEX Capital Comments on Disingenuous Director Candidate Q&A Issued by KVH Industries, Inc. VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC and the other participants in its solicitation (collectively, the “VIEX-led investor group” or “we”) today issued the below statement in response to the director candidate Q&A released by KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Skillsoft, a Global Leader in Corporate Digital Learning, Debuts on New York Stock Exchange
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
KVH Industries Publishes Q&A with Director Nominees Cielo Hernandez and Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki
14:00 Uhr
VIEX Capital Issues Letter to Stockholders of KVH Industries, Inc.
07.06.21
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends KVH Shareholders Vote FOR Company’s Two Independent and Highly Qualified Director Nominees on the BLUE Proxy Card
03.06.21
Independent Directors of KVH Industries Issue Letter to Shareholders
17.05.21
KVH Industries Issues Letter to Shareholders and Files Definitive Proxy