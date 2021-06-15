 
checkAd

WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s 2021 Healthcare Payer BPS NEAT Evaluation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as an overall ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s 2021 NEAT evaluation for Healthcare Payer business process services (BPS).

NelsonHall’s ‘Leader’ category is based on a company’s ability, relative to their peers, to deliver immediate benefits today and meet future client requirements. The NEAT tool assesses the capability of vendors across a range of criteria including strategic offerings, delivery, presence and market momentum, use of technology, and benefits achieved. The report highlights WNS’ differentiated solutions in provider administration and network management, member services, enrollment and eligibility, claims administration, and care management. Also noted are WNS’ investments in digitalization, design thinking, and Customer Experience (CX).

“WNS continues to help our healthcare insurance clients meet their rapidly evolving business requirements. Our deep domain knowledge, proprietary technology platforms, and advanced analytics capabilities have helped us co-create new solutions with clients in the healthcare payer space. Through targeted investments and unique industry solutions, WNS has enabled them to rapidly move toward value-based care and enhance the customer experience,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“Healthcare payers today are looking for BPM providers with strong domain and process understanding, advanced analytics capabilities and transformative solutions that rethink process boundaries and operating models. WNS’ continued focus on strengthening domain expertise, innovative offerings, and comprehensive CX offerings have helped it gain and retain a leadership position in the healthcare payer BPS market. The creation of Centers of Excellence and key partnerships will continue to support WNS’ growth in these areas,” said Ashley Singleton, Market Analyst, NelsonHall.

In the healthcare payer sector, WNS services 3 of the 10 largest Health Insurance companies in the US as measured by annual premiums. The company offers solutions across plan design, member services administration, enrollment & eligibility, billing & collections, claims administration, provider, administration & network management, and care management. WNS’ ongoing investments in digitalization, CX, clinical analytics, and lifecycle management are helping clients deliver improved member health outcomes.

About WNS
 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2021, WNS had 43,997 professionals across 58 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

About NelsonHall
 NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

Safe Harbor Provision
 This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

WNS (Holdings) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s 2021 Healthcare Payer BPS NEAT Evaluation WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as an overall ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s 2021 NEAT evaluation for Healthcare Payer business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
WNS Receives Top Score in Cowen’s 2021 Business Services ESG Assessment
28.05.21
WNS Releases First Public Corporate Sustainability Report
18.05.21
WNS Announces Addition of Tim Main to Board of Directors